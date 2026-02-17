2026 Sherwood Area Chamber Of Commerce Golf Tournament

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About this shop
𝖳𝗁𝗂𝗌 𝗂𝗌 𝖺 𝗌𝖼𝗋𝖺𝗆𝖻𝗅𝖾 𝗍𝗈𝗎𝗋𝗇𝖺𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝖺 𝗌𝗁𝗈𝗍 𝗀𝗎𝗇 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗋𝗍 𝖺𝗍 1:00pm.
(𝖱𝖾𝗀𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗈𝗉𝖾𝗇𝗌 𝖺𝗍 10:00𝖺𝗆)
𝖢𝗁𝖾𝗁𝖺𝗅𝖾𝗆 𝖦𝗅𝖾𝗇𝗇 𝖦𝗈𝗅𝖿 𝖢𝗈𝗎𝗋𝗌𝖾
4501 𝖤 𝖥𝖾𝗋𝗇𝗐𝗈𝗈𝖽 𝖱𝖽, 𝖭𝖾𝗐𝖻𝖾𝗋𝗀, 𝖮𝖱
𝖸𝗈𝗎𝗋 $175.00 𝗋𝖾𝗀𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗂𝗇𝖼𝗅𝗎𝖽𝖾𝗌:
Logo placement on website and marketing materials
Banner at event (combined w/other Robinhood)
Hole sponsorship
Foursome at tournament
Logo placement on website and marketing materials
“WIN CASH BIG” w/company sponsor over helicopter hole
Foursome at the Tournament
Logo placement on website and marketing materials
Banner at event
Twosome at tournament
Logo on all carts or at holes on pins
Logo placement on website and marketing materials
Banner at event (combined w/other Knight) Foursome at tournament
Logo on on banner at lunch
Drive around and hand out drinks
One golfer at tournament
Logo with cigar sign on cart
Logo placement on website and marketing materials
Logo placement on dessert table
One golfer at tournament
Marketing as sponsor of longest drive contest
Sponsor name annouced when winner announced
Marketing as sponsor of K-P contest
Sponsor name anounced when winner announced
Host games and food at the hole
All hole sponsors must have tent, table, chairs Tournament will provide signs and media coverage
Golfing not Included
Designated as TITLE SPONSOR or Co-TITLE SPONSOR at tournament
Priority logo placement In all marketing material
Largest private banner
Hole sponsorship & choice of hole
Foursome at tournament
Choice of logo on all golf carts or at pin holes
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!