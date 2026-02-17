Sherwood Area Chamber Of Commerce

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Sherwood Area Chamber Of Commerce

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2026 Sherwood Area Chamber Of Commerce Golf Tournament

Golf Tournament Registration
$175

𝖳𝗁𝗂𝗌 𝗂𝗌 𝖺 𝗌𝖼𝗋𝖺𝗆𝖻𝗅𝖾 𝗍𝗈𝗎𝗋𝗇𝖺𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝖺 𝗌𝗁𝗈𝗍 𝗀𝗎𝗇 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗋𝗍 𝖺𝗍 1:00pm.

(𝖱𝖾𝗀𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗈𝗉𝖾𝗇𝗌 𝖺𝗍 10:00𝖺𝗆)


𝖢𝗁𝖾𝗁𝖺𝗅𝖾𝗆 𝖦𝗅𝖾𝗇𝗇 𝖦𝗈𝗅𝖿 𝖢𝗈𝗎𝗋𝗌𝖾

4501 𝖤 𝖥𝖾𝗋𝗇𝗐𝗈𝗈𝖽 𝖱𝖽, 𝖭𝖾𝗐𝖻𝖾𝗋𝗀, 𝖮𝖱


𝖸𝗈𝗎𝗋 $175.00 𝗋𝖾𝗀𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗂𝗇𝖼𝗅𝗎𝖽𝖾𝗌:


  • 𝖶𝖾𝗅𝖼𝗈𝗆𝖾 𝖢𝗈𝖿𝖿𝖾𝖾 𝖺𝗇𝖽 Snacks
  • 18 𝖧𝗈𝗅𝖾𝗌 𝗈𝖿 𝖦𝗈𝗅𝖿 𝖺𝗍 𝖢𝗁𝖾𝗁𝖺𝗅𝖾𝗆 𝖦𝗅𝖾𝗇𝗇 𝖦𝗈𝗅𝖿 𝖢𝗈𝗎𝗋𝗌𝖾
  • 𝖦𝗈𝗅𝖿 𝖢𝖺𝗋𝗍
  • 𝖧𝗈𝗅𝖾𝗌 𝗌𝗉𝗈𝗇𝗌𝗈𝗋𝗌 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝖿𝗎𝗇 𝖺𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗏𝗂𝗍𝗂𝖾𝗌!
  • 1 𝖡𝖺𝗅𝗅 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝖧𝖾𝗅𝗂𝖼𝗈𝗉𝗍𝖾𝗋 𝖡𝖺𝗅𝗅 𝖣𝗋𝗈𝗉
  • 𝖥𝖾𝗌𝗍𝗂𝗏𝖾 food happy hour afterwards
  • 𝖫𝗂𝗏𝖾 𝖬𝗎𝗌𝗂𝖼 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖯𝗅𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗒 𝗈𝖿 "𝖻𝖾𝗏𝖾𝗋𝖺𝗀𝖾𝗌"
  • 𝖱𝖺𝖿𝖿𝗅𝖾 Auction Items
  • 𝖭𝖾𝗍𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖢𝗈𝗆𝗆𝗎𝗇𝗂𝗍𝗒 𝖢𝗈𝗇𝗇𝖾𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌
Robinhood Sponsor
$2,500

Logo placement on website and marketing materials

Banner at event (combined w/other Robinhood)

Hole sponsorship

Foursome at tournament

Helicopter Ball Drop Sponsor
$2,000

Logo placement on website and marketing materials

“WIN CASH BIG” w/company sponsor over helicopter hole

Foursome at the Tournament

Archer Golf Cart or Pin Hole Sponsor
$1,700

Logo placement on website and marketing materials
Banner at event

Twosome at tournament

Logo on all carts or at holes on pins

Knight Lunch Sponsor
$2,000

Logo placement on website and marketing materials

Banner at event (combined w/other Knight) Foursome at tournament

Logo on on banner at lunch

  • Need to verify date & food cost with vendor before final price for sponsorship
Beverage & Cigar Sponsor
$1,200

Drive around and hand out drinks

One golfer at tournament

Logo with cigar sign on cart

Dessert Sponsor
$500

Logo placement on website and marketing materials

Logo placement on dessert table

One golfer at tournament

Longest Drive Sponsor
$400

Marketing as sponsor of longest drive contest

Sponsor name annouced when winner announced

K-P (Closest to Pin) Mens & Womens Sponsor
$400

Marketing as sponsor of K-P contest

Sponsor name anounced when winner announced

Forest Hole Sponsor
$400

Host games and food at the hole

All hole sponsors must have tent, table, chairs Tournament will provide signs and media coverage

Golfing not Included

Title Sponsor
$3,500

Designated as TITLE SPONSOR or Co-TITLE SPONSOR at tournament

Priority logo placement In all marketing material

Largest private banner

Hole sponsorship & choice of hole

Foursome at tournament

Choice of logo on all golf carts or at pin holes

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!