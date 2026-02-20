Shifting Gears For Regan

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Shifting Gears For Regan

About this event

2026 Shifting Gears Passport Cruise

14730 K-68 Hwy

Louisburg, KS 66053, USA

Passports for 2
$60

2 passports with access to all stops and entry into drawings

Passport for 1
$35

1 passport with access to all stops and entry into drawings

Make It A Party for 10
$280

Gather 10 of your friends and spend the day cruising together.
Includes 10 passports and entry to all destinations. This would be the perfect team outing for your staff or great for a special occasion or celebration - you get a fun day AND you help a great cause!

Kids Cruise Too - 16 & under
Free

All kids 16 & under 16 may attend with an adult. Free child passes do not receive entry tickets for drawings.

Raffle - standard
$5

Single standard raffle ticket

Raffle - standard 5 pack
$20

5 pack of standard raffle tickets

Endless Summer Raffle - single
$25

1 premium raffle ticket for chairs and fire pit

Endless Summer Raffle - 5 pack
$100

5 premium raffle tickets for chairs and fire pit

2026 Passport Cruise T-shirt
$20

Limited sizes

Add a donation for Shifting Gears For Regan

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