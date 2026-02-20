2026 Shifting Gears Passport Cruise

About this event
2 passports with access to all stops and entry into drawings
1 passport with access to all stops and entry into drawings
Gather 10 of your friends and spend the day cruising together.
Includes 10 passports and entry to all destinations. This would be the perfect team outing for your staff or great for a special occasion or celebration - you get a fun day AND you help a great cause!
All kids 16 & under 16 may attend with an adult. Free child passes do not receive entry tickets for drawings.
Single standard raffle ticket
5 pack of standard raffle tickets
1 premium raffle ticket for chairs and fire pit
5 premium raffle tickets for chairs and fire pit
Limited sizes
$
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