Visible Men Academy Inc

Hosted by

Visible Men Academy Inc

About this event

2026 SHINE On! Dream Big

578 McIntosh Rd

Sarasota, FL 34232, USA

🌟Presenting Sponsor
$50,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets

SHINE On! Dream Big Gala presented by [Your Company]

As our Presenting Sponsor, your organization takes center ring in the most anticipated philanthropic event supporting under-served boys in our region.


Your leadership gift helps underwrite critical academic enrichment, mentorship programming, and leadership development opportunities that empower our SUNs to thrive in school and beyond.


Exclusive Benefits Include:

  • Naming rights: SHINE On! Dream Big Gala presented by [Company Name]
  • Premier logo placement on all invitations, signage, website, media, and event collateral*
  • Dominant recognition on step & repeat and stage backdrop
  • Opportunity to deliver welcome remarks from the main stage
  • Opportunity to introduce a key event segment
  • 2–3 VIP tables (16–24 guests) with premier placement
  • Featured brand video recognition during program
  • Exclusive mention in all press releases and media coverage*
  • Private VIP dinner with VMA leadership & board
  • Recognition in opening and closing remarks


Impact of Your Investment:

  • Supports a full year of mentorship and character formation programming
  • Expands academic enrichment and experiential learning opportunities
  • Strengthens pathways to long-term educational and career success


You are not simply sponsoring an event — you are helping shape the future of young men who will continue to shine as they transform their own communities in the future.


*to be listed on the invitation and other promotional materials, sponsor commitment must be received by March 20, 2026.

🎩Ringmaster Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

As a Ringmaster Sponsor, you help lead the movement — ensuring our SUNs receive the tools, mentorship, and academic support they need to dream boldly and shine confidently.


Impact:

  • Helps fund critical academic support and enrichment programs
  • Expands leadership development and character-building initiatives
  • Strengthens social-emotional and career readiness pathways


Benefits Include:

  • Top logo placement on invitation*
  • (2) VIP tables with premier placement for 8 guests each
  • (1) Full page ad (8.5” x 11”)
  • Verbal & printed recognition at the event
  • Opportunity to introduce a key event segment
  • Exclusive mention in press releases and media coverage*
  • Premier logo placement on all promotional material*
  • Invitation to VIP dinner with VMA Staff & Board
  • Recognition in opening and closing remarks


*to be listed on the invitation and other promotional materials, sponsor commitment must be received by March 20, 2026.

🎪Big Top
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Big Top Sponsor, your leadership gift helps create expanded opportunities for academic excellence and experiential learning.


Impact:

  • Supports enrichment programming and student leadership experiences
  • Enhances access to mentorship and community partnerships


Benefits Include:

  • (1) VIP table with premier placement for 8 guests
  • (1) Half page ad (8.5” x 5.5”)
  • Exclusive mention in press releases and media coverage*
  • Premier logo placement on promotional materials*
  • Recognition in opening and closing remarks


*to be listed on the invitation and other promotional materials, sponsor commitment must be received by April 10 2026.

🔦 Spotlight Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Spotlight Sponsor, you help place our SUNs center stage — providing access to the academic and social resources that build confidence and long-term success.


Impact:

  • Strengthens student enrichment and leadership initiatives
  • Supports mission-driven programming that builds character and excellence


Benefits Include:

  • (1) VIP table for 8 guests
  • (1) Quarter page ad (4.25” x 5.5”)
  • Prominent logo placement on promotional materials*
  • Special acknowledgement during the event


*to be listed on the invitation and other promotional materials, sponsor commitment must be received by March 20, 2026.

✨ Starlight Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Starlight Sponsor, you help illuminate opportunity for the boys who need it most.


Impact:

  • Supports hands-on learning experiences and mentorship access
  • Expands resources that promote academic growth and confidence


Benefits Include:

  • (1) Table for 8 guests
  • Logo inclusion in event programs and select promotional materials*
  • Recognition on website and social media
  • Special acknowledgement during the event


*to be listed on the invitation and other promotional materials, sponsor commitment must be received by March 20, 2026.

🎯 Center Ring Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As a Center Ring Sponsor, you stand alongside our SUNs as champions of possibility.


Impact:

  • Helps sustain core academic and character-building programming


Benefits Include:

  • (4) Reserved seats
  • Logo placement on promotional materials*
  • Recognition on website and social media
  • Special acknowledgement during the event


*to be listed on the invitation and other promotional materials, sponsor commitment must be received by March 20, 2026.

🎭 Centerstage Patron
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
  • Three (3) Gala Tickets
  • Premium seating
  • VIP Reception access
  • Recognition in gala program*
  • Recognition during event program
⭐ Rising Star Patron
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Two (2) Gala Tickets
  • Preferred seating
  • Recognition in gala program*
  • Patron Circle event recognition
🎟 Dreamer Ticket
$200

Your ticket supports a powerful evening dedicated to expanding opportunity and strengthening futures for the boys of Visible Men Academy.


  • One (1) Gala Ticket
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