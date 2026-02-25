2026 SHINE On! Dream Big

About this event
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SHINE On! Dream Big Gala presented by [Your Company]
As our Presenting Sponsor, your organization takes center ring in the most anticipated philanthropic event supporting under-served boys in our region.
Your leadership gift helps underwrite critical academic enrichment, mentorship programming, and leadership development opportunities that empower our SUNs to thrive in school and beyond.
Exclusive Benefits Include:
Impact of Your Investment:
You are not simply sponsoring an event — you are helping shape the future of young men who will continue to shine as they transform their own communities in the future.
*to be listed on the invitation and other promotional materials, sponsor commitment must be received by March 20, 2026.
As a Ringmaster Sponsor, you help lead the movement — ensuring our SUNs receive the tools, mentorship, and academic support they need to dream boldly and shine confidently.
Impact:
Benefits Include:
*to be listed on the invitation and other promotional materials, sponsor commitment must be received by March 20, 2026.
As a Big Top Sponsor, your leadership gift helps create expanded opportunities for academic excellence and experiential learning.
Impact:
Benefits Include:
*to be listed on the invitation and other promotional materials, sponsor commitment must be received by April 10 2026.
As a Spotlight Sponsor, you help place our SUNs center stage — providing access to the academic and social resources that build confidence and long-term success.
Impact:
Benefits Include:
*to be listed on the invitation and other promotional materials, sponsor commitment must be received by March 20, 2026.
As a Starlight Sponsor, you help illuminate opportunity for the boys who need it most.
Impact:
Benefits Include:
*to be listed on the invitation and other promotional materials, sponsor commitment must be received by March 20, 2026.
As a Center Ring Sponsor, you stand alongside our SUNs as champions of possibility.
Impact:
Benefits Include:
*to be listed on the invitation and other promotional materials, sponsor commitment must be received by March 20, 2026.
Your ticket supports a powerful evening dedicated to expanding opportunity and strengthening futures for the boys of Visible Men Academy.
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