2026 SHINE On! Dream Big

SHINE On! Dream Big Gala presented by [Your Company]

As our Presenting Sponsor, your organization takes center ring in the most anticipated philanthropic event supporting under-served boys in our region.





Your leadership gift helps underwrite critical academic enrichment, mentorship programming, and leadership development opportunities that empower our SUNs to thrive in school and beyond.





Exclusive Benefits Include:

Naming rights: SHINE On! Dream Big Gala presented by [Company Name]

Premier logo placement on all invitations, signage, website, media, and event collateral*

Dominant recognition on step & repeat and stage backdrop

Opportunity to deliver welcome remarks from the main stage

Opportunity to introduce a key event segment

2–3 VIP tables (16–24 guests) with premier placement

Featured brand video recognition during program

Exclusive mention in all press releases and media coverage*

Private VIP dinner with VMA leadership & board

Recognition in opening and closing remarks





Impact of Your Investment:

Supports a full year of mentorship and character formation programming

Expands academic enrichment and experiential learning opportunities

Strengthens pathways to long-term educational and career success





You are not simply sponsoring an event — you are helping shape the future of young men who will continue to shine as they transform their own communities in the future.





*to be listed on the invitation and other promotional materials, sponsor commitment must be received by March 20, 2026.