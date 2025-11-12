Show Your Teacher Some Love · Grade Level Experience · 2026

About this event
"STEAM fun" from 12:45-1:45PM. Join your TK teachers for some STEAM fun! Hands on activities with colors, texture & imagination through science & art!
"Animal Party" from 12:45-1:45PM. Join your Kindergarten teachers for a wild afternoon of dancing, crafting and snacking like animals!
"Hour unplugged" from 12:45-2PM. Join your 1st grade teachers for an afternoon of hands on, no tech activities full of creativity & fun!
Join your 2nd grade teachers for an afternoon of painting and pizza!
"Game Time" 12:45-2PM. Join your 3rd grade teachers for an afternoon of games and snacks!
"Movie Afternoon" 12:45-2PM. Join your 4th grade teachers for an afternoon movie and snacks!
"Bunco Bash" 12:45-1:45PM. Join your 5th grade teachers for an afternoon of Bunco!
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