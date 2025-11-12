Morning Creek Foundation

Hosted by

Morning Creek Foundation

About this event

Show Your Teacher Some Love · Grade Level Experience · 2026

10925 Morning Crk S Dr

San Diego, CA 92128, USA

TK: STEAM Fun!
$25

"STEAM fun" from 12:45-1:45PM. Join your TK teachers for some STEAM fun! Hands on activities with colors, texture & imagination through science & art!

Kindergarten: Animal Dance Party!
$25

"Animal Party" from 12:45-1:45PM. Join your Kindergarten teachers for a wild afternoon of dancing, crafting and snacking like animals!

1st Grade: Unplugged!
$25

"Hour unplugged" from 12:45-2PM. Join your 1st grade teachers for an afternoon of hands on, no tech activities full of creativity & fun!

2nd Grade: Painting & Pizza
$25

Join your 2nd grade teachers for an afternoon of painting and pizza!

3rd Grade: Game Time!
$25

"Game Time" 12:45-2PM. Join your 3rd grade teachers for an afternoon of games and snacks!

4th Grade: Movie Afternoon!
$25

"Movie Afternoon" 12:45-2PM. Join your 4th grade teachers for an afternoon movie and snacks!

5th Grade: Bunco Bash!
$25

"Bunco Bash" 12:45-1:45PM. Join your 5th grade teachers for an afternoon of Bunco!

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