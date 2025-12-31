Haverhill Elite Cheer

Haverhill Elite Cheer

2026 Showcase

46 Rogers Rd

Haverhill, MA 01835, USA

General Admission (adult - one session)
$10

General adult admission to showcase (one session).

Children under 3 do not need a ticket.

General Admission (adult - all sessions)
$25

General adult admission to showcase (all sessions). Children under 3 do not need a ticket.

General Admission (student or senior- one session)
$7

General student or senior admission, one session. Children under 3 do not need a ticket.

General Admission (student or senior - al sessions)
$15

General student or senior admission, all sessions. Children under 3 do not need a ticket.

VIP Admission (One session)
$15

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. One session only.

VIP Admission (all day)
$40

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. All day in and out access.

VIP Parking (all day)
$15

Park up front in the VIP area just outside the entrance. General parking available free, but will be based across the street and have a short walk.


Includes all day in and out privileges.

Shout out
$5

Shout out in our virtual program for your athlete! Share your love, encouragement, and good wishes.


Email your shout out message to Mandy at [email protected]

Tumble Contest
$5

Athlete entry into the tumble contest for one session

Jump contest
$5

Athlete entry into the jump contest for one session

Parent Spirit Contest
Free

Show off your Elite spirit! Are you ready to prove you’ve got the energy, confidence, and attitude to be the best?

Flowers for your Athlete
$10

Order flowers for your athlete! Reserve in advance to ensure we do not sell out. All orders must be picked up at the flower table.

Add a donation for Haverhill Elite Cheer

$

