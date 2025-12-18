Rotary Club Of Cerritos-artesia

Rotary Club Of Cerritos-artesia

2026 Shrimp Boil & Benefit

11903 Ashworth St

Artesia, CA 90701, USA

Headline Sponsor
$10,000

Be the presenting-level partner of the Shrimp Boil & Benefit and help power Rotary service projects and scholarships that directly impact our community. Headliner Sponsors receive the highest visibility across our tickets, website, marketing, and event-stage recognition.

Includes:

Diamond Sponsor
$2,500

Diamond Sponsors receive premium recognition and strong event visibility while helping fund impactful local programs and scholarships. A great tier for companies and community leaders who want meaningful exposure and real community impact.

Includes:

  • Premium logo placement on website and shared event signage
  • Group stage acknowledgment
  • Logo featured in event slideshow
  • Social media thank-you
  • 4+ complimentary tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.


More info: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QfHHS26_pJ2sA96UM69mRgppNaAK30ts/view?usp=sharing

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Platinum Sponsors are key supporters who help make this fundraiser possible and keep Rotary service moving forward. This level includes event recognition, digital visibility, and tickets to enjoy the Shrimp Boil with your guests.

Includes:

Gold Sponsor
$500

Gold Sponsors are proud community supporters who help strengthen local Rotary service work. You’ll receive recognition at the event and in our digital thanks.

Includes:

