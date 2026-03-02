2026 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Golf Tournament

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About this event
As a Master Sponsor, you receive:
- 4-person team greens fees and golf cart
- Lunch
- Full page B&W ad in the Football Program - please submit what you want in the ad to: [email protected]
- Hole Sponsor sign on the course - please submit what you want on the sign to: [email protected]
Please list your team players below.
You will receive one 2-sided hole sign on the course. Please submit what you want on the sign to:
[email protected]
This is for a team or individual golfers. It includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, and lunch. For a team of 4, add 4 and answer the questions for each individual golfer. If you don't have a full team, you can still register and we will match you with equal golfers.
The Gold Packet is valued at $70 and includes:
-4 Mulligan Cards
-15 Raffle Tickets
-20 Feet of String to be used on Hole 6
-1 Red Sox Raffle Ticket
-1 NE Patriots Raffle Ticket
$
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