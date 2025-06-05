Leadership Lake County

Hosted by

Leadership Lake County

2026 Signature Class Tuition

Leadership Lake County Signature Tuition
$3,350
Tuition for the 2026 Leadership Lake County Signature Program is $3,400. This reflects the full program cost of $3,400, minus your $50 non-refundable application fee. Tuition covers: all program materials and session facilitation, monthly full-day leadership development sessions (including meals, travel, venue fees), headshots, class photos, and one ticket to the graduation celebration Please note: Tuition is non-refundable and can be paid by check or online.
Add a donation for Leadership Lake County

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!