Leadership Lake County

Hosted by

Leadership Lake County

2026 Signature Scholarship Tuition

Leadership Lake County Signature Tuition
$450
Tuition for the 2026 Leadership Lake County Signature Program is $450, which reflects your $2,900 scholarship and the $50 application fee already applied to the total cost of $3,400. Tuition covers: all program materials and session facilitation, monthly full-day leadership development sessions (including meals, travel, venue fees), headshots, class photos, and one ticket to the graduation celebration Please note: Tuition is non-refundable and can be paid by check or online.
Add a donation for Leadership Lake County

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!