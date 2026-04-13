2026 Silent Auction

This is set of The Writings of Mark Twain, Autograph edition, #250 out of an edition of 512. There are 25 volumes. The first one is signed. The publisher was The American Publishing Company, Twain’s own press, 1899. They were rebound in the 50’s. Most of the books have no flaws but do show signs of their age. A few of the volumes have water damage, the most serious of which is included in a photograph here, but most are in good condition. The real deal, designed and touched by Twain.