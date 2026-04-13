2026 Silent Auction

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Made by Mariana Cook at his home in Stonington, Connecticut on August 11, 1986. Vintage gelatin silver print selenium toned. Print size 15 1/2" vertical by 18 5/8” with archival window mat in a 22” x 28” whitewashed maple frame.
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Enjoy an unforgettable evening at Borgo, one of New York City's most sought-after dining destinations. Dinner for four at Daniel Halpern's table across from the kitchen. An intimate view of the culinary craftsmanship in action. Valued up to $500. Generously donated by Andrew Tarlow, proprietor of Borgo.
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First row behind Yankee dugout. Jul 19, 2026 at 7:05pm. Judge / Ohtani. Includes VIP parking, food (both buffet and food ordered in the seat), and alcohol (free with front row wristbands at the JBL lounge in Legends).
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This is set of The Writings of Mark Twain, Autograph edition, #250 out of an edition of 512. There are 25 volumes. The first one is signed. The publisher was The American Publishing Company, Twain’s own press, 1899. They were rebound in the 50’s. Most of the books have no flaws but do show signs of their age. A few of the volumes have water damage, the most serious of which is included in a photograph here, but most are in good condition. The real deal, designed and touched by Twain.
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Limited Edition of The Stonemason, A Play. Printed by The Ecco Press in 1994, first edition. #31, signed by McCarthy.
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Signed and framed broadside of "Titles" by Leonard Cohen
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Enjoy a two night/three day getaway at The Betsy-South Beach with daily breakfast for two. A beachfront gem honored by Travel+Leisure as ‘World’s Best’, The Betsy anchors the quiet north end of iconic Ocean Drive. Inside, you’ll discover extraordinary service and thoughtful amenities, such as a Library, a rooftop Pool & Spa, two Ocean Decks, two award-winning eateries, and a curated arts program ranging from poetry readings to live jazz. Prosecco provided upon arrival along with a VIP amenity in your room. Cocktails provided for two during live jazz, held every evening. This donation is valued at $1,600.00, which may not reflect actual room rates at the time of booking, and does not include gratuities. Check in Time is 4:00 pm; check out Time is 11:00 am. Offer is subject to availability and blackout dates; offer expires: 05/30/27.
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One signed baseball by Yankees captain Aaron Judge.
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