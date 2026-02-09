2026 Silent Auction

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This beautiful handmade quilt is truly one of a kind. 85" by 85" it fits beautifully on a full sized bed. These fabrics show the classic beauty of the art of quilting.
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Take your family portrait to a whole new level. This is a multifaceted item. First, you'll sit for a photograph - you with your loved ones. Then, Nuvo will create a painting from the photo.
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Secure your fire place with this beautiful screen. Get the flames to your liking with the handmade andiron set.
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Best of bourbon selections with handmade wooden glasses and cigars. This one of kind basket is truly the talk of the town.
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Have you ever watched woodturning? It's an artform like no other. This bowl and cutting board are unique and one of a kind, and all yours!
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Looking to change up that tie for something special? Enjoy a feather bow tie.
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Throw a party with this amazing basket.
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Handmade soaps, sprays, lotions, and more!
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Purse, scarf, cup, pen
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Two cups, earrings, pen
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Wall art, key tray glass, pen, coffee
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Trip to Nashville
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Azalea Shadows tour
Wine stopper
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Dancing with the Ark Stars
baskets - faith, hope, love
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Stay for 2 nights Hilton Garden Inn & Suites
Vicious Biscuit
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Painting
cup
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Ghost Tours
Grimaldi's
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Hornets
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!