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About this event

2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

865 Summers Dr, Ridgeville, SC 29472, USA

Quilt item
Quilt
$200

Starting bid

This beautiful handmade quilt is truly one of a kind. 85" by 85" it fits beautifully on a full sized bed. These fabrics show the classic beauty of the art of quilting.

Portrait Sitting item
Portrait Sitting
$300

Starting bid

Take your family portrait to a whole new level. This is a multifaceted item. First, you'll sit for a photograph - you with your loved ones. Then, Nuvo will create a painting from the photo.

Fireside Chats
$50

Starting bid

Secure your fire place with this beautiful screen. Get the flames to your liking with the handmade andiron set.

Bourbon Lovers Basket item
Bourbon Lovers Basket
$300

Starting bid

Best of bourbon selections with handmade wooden glasses and cigars. This one of kind basket is truly the talk of the town.

Woodworked right item
Woodworked right
$50

Starting bid

Have you ever watched woodturning? It's an artform like no other. This bowl and cutting board are unique and one of a kind, and all yours!

Feather Bow Tie item
Feather Bow Tie
$20

Starting bid

Looking to change up that tie for something special? Enjoy a feather bow tie.

Party Basket item
Party Basket
$30

Starting bid

Throw a party with this amazing basket.

Treat Yo Self item
Treat Yo Self
$30

Starting bid

Handmade soaps, sprays, lotions, and more!

Woman on the go item
Woman on the go
$30

Starting bid

Purse, scarf, cup, pen

Kids item
Kids
$15

Starting bid

Two cups, earrings, pen

Morning Affirmations item
Morning Affirmations
$25

Starting bid

Wall art, key tray glass, pen, coffee

Travel pledge
$300

Starting bid

Trip to Nashville

Spooky item
Spooky
$25

Starting bid

Azalea Shadows tour

Wine stopper

Giving item
Giving
$75

Starting bid

Dancing with the Ark Stars

baskets - faith, hope, love

Weekend item
Weekend
$100

Starting bid

Stay for 2 nights Hilton Garden Inn & Suites

Vicious Biscuit

Hand painted item
Hand painted
$50

Starting bid

Painting

cup

Date night item
Date night
$40

Starting bid

Ghost Tours

Grimaldi's

Sports
$50

Starting bid

Hornets

Myla's Bags
$21

Starting bid

Yoga Package
$35

Starting bid

Home Sweet Tea Home
$40

Starting bid

Pottery
$21

Starting bid

Laser Spa
$200

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!