Hosted by

Wilmore Elementary School PTO

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

150 Campground Ln, Wilmore, KY 40390, USA

1. Asbury Kids Soccer Camp item
1. Asbury Kids Soccer Camp item
1. Asbury Kids Soccer Camp
$15

Starting bid

Open to both boys and girls, ages 5-13. June 8-11

9am to 12pm. Asbury t-shirt included (adult size small)

Value: $155

2. Asbury Kids Basketball Camp item
2. Asbury Kids Basketball Camp
$15

Starting bid

Open to both boys and girls, ages 5-13. June 8-11.

Pick a session:
Session 1 | 9:00am - 12:00pm
Session 2 | 1:00pm - 4:00pm
Value: $135

Donated By: Shouse Family

3. Four UK Men's Basketball Tickets item
3. Four UK Men's Basketball Tickets
$15

Starting bid

Choose between first 4 pre-season games of the 2026 men's basketball season. Section 214, Row U, Seats 1-4. Dates to be selected determined by donor and winner.

Value: $160

Donated By: Vickey Family

4. RD1 Bourbon Basket #1 item
4. RD1 Bourbon Basket #1 item
4. RD1 Bourbon Basket #1
$15

Starting bid

RD1 Bourbon basket. 2 bottles of bourbon, sweatshirt (Large), water bottle, and keychain

Value:

Donated By: Tetterton Family


5. RD1 Bourbon Basket #2 item
5. RD1 Bourbon Basket #2 item
5. RD1 Bourbon Basket #2
$15

Starting bid

RD1 Bourbon basket. 2 bottles of RD1 bourbon, T-shirt (Large), sunglasses, keychain, and plush

Value:

Donated By: Tetterton Family


6. UK #1 Fan Basket item
6. UK #1 Fan Basket item
6. UK #1 Fan Basket
$10

Starting bid

UK #1 Fan Basket! UK items include: football, playing cards, clear bag, cup, koozies, pennant flags, tattoos, car decal, and poms

Value: $40

Donated by: Moghadamian Family

7. Fire Blanket item
7. Fire Blanket
$5

Starting bid

Be prepared with a fire blanket for your house/kitchen. A staple that every family should have on hand in case of a house fire!

Value: $40

Donated by: Moghadamian Family

8. S'mores Kit Basket item
8. S'mores Kit Basket
$8

Starting bid

Start your summer off with this s'mores kit! Complete with 4 metal roasting sticks, full kit with essentials, chocolate bars, graham crackers, marshmallows, checkered napkin, and a s'more Palm Pal

Value: $40

Donated by: Moghadamian Family

9. Quiet Time Devotional Basket item
9. Quiet Time Devotional Basket item
9. Quiet Time Devotional Basket
$10

Starting bid

The perfect quiet time basket. Complete with a tote bag, mug, bible highlighters, candle (Apple pie scent), devotional, stickers, and notebook

Value: $50

Donated by: Moghadamian Family

10. Tailgate Basket - Kindergarten item
10. Tailgate Basket - Kindergarten
$20

Starting bid

The ultimate tailgating basket complete with a cooler, grill tools, drink koozies, nerf football and lots of snacks!


11. Outdoor Summer Fun - 1st Grade item
11. Outdoor Summer Fun - 1st Grade
$20

Starting bid

Endless summer fun with this amazing basket! So many things to enjoy this summer! 3 beach towels, flamingo cooler, towel clips, sunscreen, lots of bubbles, side walk chalk, frisbees, water toys, water balloons, pool noodle, the list goes on! Don't miss!


12. Game Night Basket - 2nd Grade item
12. Game Night Basket - 2nd Grade item
12. Game Night Basket - 2nd Grade
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening in with the family! Lots of board games, card games, candy, popcorn and popcorn bowl.

13. Trading Card Basket - 3rd Grade item
13. Trading Card Basket - 3rd Grade
$10

Starting bid

Card notebooks, plastic sleeves, sports trading cards, pokemon cards, and more!


14. Gardening Basket - 4th Grade item
14. Gardening Basket - 4th Grade item
14. Gardening Basket - 4th Grade
$20

Starting bid

The ultimate gardening basket! So many items to enjoy. Flower and veggie seeds, dirt, Miracle Grow fertilizer, hose nozzles, planting containers, gardening gloves, bulb digger, mat for kneeling, gardening tools, and so much more!

15. Gift Card Basket - 5th Grade item
15. Gift Card Basket - 5th Grade
$20

Starting bid

Over $300 in gift cards to stores include: Luxor Nail salon, Chipotle, DQ, BHG Restaurant Group, Walmart, McDonalds, Olive Garden, Jimmy Johns, and more!


16. Principal for the day #1 item
16. Principal for the day #1
$10

Starting bid

Hangout with Ms. Thompson for the day doing all the fun "Principal" things! To be redeemed this school year.

Value: Priceless

17. Principal for the day #2 item
17. Principal for the day #2
$10

Starting bid

Hangout with Ms. Thompson for the day doing all the fun "Principal" things! To be redeemed this school year.

Value: Priceless

18. Student Resource Officer For the Day item
18. Student Resource Officer For the Day
$10

Starting bid

Hangout with Officer Toms for the day! To be redeemed this school year.


19. Marley's Buddy for Day item
19. Marley's Buddy for Day
$10

Starting bid

Help Ms. Sasha keep a handle on Marley for the day. Enjoy checking on students, taking her potty, greeting students, managing all the love she gets, and maybe even teach her a new trick. To be redeemed this school year.

20. Popsicle Party for your Entire Class item
20. Popsicle Party for your Entire Class
$10

Starting bid

Earn a popsicle party for your class! PTO will purchase popsicles and deliver to your class for you to pass out. No better way to cool off at the end of the day and celebrate summer! To be redeemed this school year.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!