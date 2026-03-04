2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Open to both boys and girls, ages 5-13. June 8-11
9am to 12pm. Asbury t-shirt included (adult size small)
Value: $155
Starting bid
Open to both boys and girls, ages 5-13. June 8-11.
Pick a session:
Session 1 | 9:00am - 12:00pm
Session 2 | 1:00pm - 4:00pm
Value: $135
Donated By: Shouse Family
Starting bid
Choose between first 4 pre-season games of the 2026 men's basketball season. Section 214, Row U, Seats 1-4. Dates to be selected determined by donor and winner.
Value: $160
Donated By: Vickey Family
Starting bid
RD1 Bourbon basket. 2 bottles of bourbon, sweatshirt (Large), water bottle, and keychain
Value:
Donated By: Tetterton Family
Starting bid
RD1 Bourbon basket. 2 bottles of RD1 bourbon, T-shirt (Large), sunglasses, keychain, and plush
Value:
Donated By: Tetterton Family
Starting bid
UK #1 Fan Basket! UK items include: football, playing cards, clear bag, cup, koozies, pennant flags, tattoos, car decal, and poms
Value: $40
Donated by: Moghadamian Family
Starting bid
Be prepared with a fire blanket for your house/kitchen. A staple that every family should have on hand in case of a house fire!
Value: $40
Donated by: Moghadamian Family
Starting bid
Start your summer off with this s'mores kit! Complete with 4 metal roasting sticks, full kit with essentials, chocolate bars, graham crackers, marshmallows, checkered napkin, and a s'more Palm Pal
Value: $40
Donated by: Moghadamian Family
Starting bid
The perfect quiet time basket. Complete with a tote bag, mug, bible highlighters, candle (Apple pie scent), devotional, stickers, and notebook
Value: $50
Donated by: Moghadamian Family
Starting bid
The ultimate tailgating basket complete with a cooler, grill tools, drink koozies, nerf football and lots of snacks!
Starting bid
Endless summer fun with this amazing basket! So many things to enjoy this summer! 3 beach towels, flamingo cooler, towel clips, sunscreen, lots of bubbles, side walk chalk, frisbees, water toys, water balloons, pool noodle, the list goes on! Don't miss!
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening in with the family! Lots of board games, card games, candy, popcorn and popcorn bowl.
Starting bid
Card notebooks, plastic sleeves, sports trading cards, pokemon cards, and more!
Starting bid
The ultimate gardening basket! So many items to enjoy. Flower and veggie seeds, dirt, Miracle Grow fertilizer, hose nozzles, planting containers, gardening gloves, bulb digger, mat for kneeling, gardening tools, and so much more!
Starting bid
Over $300 in gift cards to stores include: Luxor Nail salon, Chipotle, DQ, BHG Restaurant Group, Walmart, McDonalds, Olive Garden, Jimmy Johns, and more!
Starting bid
Hangout with Ms. Thompson for the day doing all the fun "Principal" things! To be redeemed this school year.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Hangout with Ms. Thompson for the day doing all the fun "Principal" things! To be redeemed this school year.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Hangout with Officer Toms for the day! To be redeemed this school year.
Starting bid
Help Ms. Sasha keep a handle on Marley for the day. Enjoy checking on students, taking her potty, greeting students, managing all the love she gets, and maybe even teach her a new trick. To be redeemed this school year.
Starting bid
Earn a popsicle party for your class! PTO will purchase popsicles and deliver to your class for you to pass out. No better way to cool off at the end of the day and celebrate summer! To be redeemed this school year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!