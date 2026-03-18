SingleVERSEity

Hosted by

SingleVERSEity

About this event

2026 Silent Auction & Scholarship Fundraiser - Extended

Pick-up location

North Zanesville, OH 43701, USA

Forno 48" Gas Range item
Forno 48" Gas Range item
Forno 48" Gas Range item
Forno 48" Gas Range
$1,000

Starting bid

  • Includes 1 Sealed Dual-Ring Burner to achieve high heat searing or delicate simmering control.
  • Continuous cast-iron grates ensure even heat, providing cookware stability and mobility from the source.
  • Deeply recessed black enamel range top cavity contains spills for quick clean-ups
  • 4.32 Cu.Ft. Convection Fan Oven with 30,000 BTU Total Broil and Bake Output, an additional 2.26 Cu.Ft. Oven with a 14,000 BTU bake output.
  • Insulated Oven Door with a 3-layer Glass Window and Smooth Friction Hinges
  • Black enamel oven interior with two halogen lights
  • Includes 4 electroplated oven racks with a 7.5mm frame and 4mm grid and a NEMA 5-15 power cord.
  • Pro-Style handle and zinc-coated metal knobs with decorative bezel rings
  • Stainless steel side panels allow for installation at the end of the counter for long-lasting beauty.

WINNER MUST ARRANGE FOR PICK UP. DOES NOT INCLUDE DELIVERY.


Donated by: The Saunders

Live Simply Wall Decor item
Live Simply Wall Decor
$5

Starting bid

We couldn't say it simpler. A great sign for a cozy space.


Donated by: LaTonya Sowers

Caramel Apple Maker item
Caramel Apple Maker item
Caramel Apple Maker
$20

Starting bid

This retro goodie by Cobble Creek is perfect for family time with the kids or grandbabies. Don't miss out on great memories.


Donated by: Mary Durst

Shaped Pasta Cutters item
Shaped Pasta Cutters
$10

Starting bid

Measuring spoons not included.


Donated by: Mary Durst

Buffet Caddy item
Buffet Caddy
$20

Starting bid

Centralize and transport dining essentials—such as plates, silverware, and napkins—for easy guest access during parties, holiday gatherings, or everyday meals.


Donated by: Mary Durst

Yellow Anime Purse item
Yellow Anime Purse item
Yellow Anime Purse
$20

Starting bid

Dragon Ball Z Mini Backpack 4 Star Ball NWT Brand New Bioworld

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!