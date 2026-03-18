2026 Silent Auction & Scholarship Fundraiser - Extended

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WINNER MUST ARRANGE FOR PICK UP. DOES NOT INCLUDE DELIVERY.
Donated by: The Saunders
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We couldn't say it simpler. A great sign for a cozy space.
Donated by: LaTonya Sowers
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This retro goodie by Cobble Creek is perfect for family time with the kids or grandbabies. Don't miss out on great memories.
Donated by: Mary Durst
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Measuring spoons not included.
Donated by: Mary Durst
Starting bid
Centralize and transport dining essentials—such as plates, silverware, and napkins—for easy guest access during parties, holiday gatherings, or everyday meals.
Donated by: Mary Durst
Starting bid
Dragon Ball Z Mini Backpack 4 Star Ball NWT Brand New Bioworld
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