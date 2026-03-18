2026 Silent Auction & Scholarship Fundraiser - Extended

Includes 1 Sealed Dual-Ring Burner to achieve high heat searing or delicate simmering control.

Continuous cast-iron grates ensure even heat, providing cookware stability and mobility from the source.

Deeply recessed black enamel range top cavity contains spills for quick clean-ups

4.32 Cu.Ft. Convection Fan Oven with 30,000 BTU Total Broil and Bake Output, an additional 2.26 Cu.Ft. Oven with a 14,000 BTU bake output.

Insulated Oven Door with a 3-layer Glass Window and Smooth Friction Hinges

Black enamel oven interior with two halogen lights

Includes 4 electroplated oven racks with a 7.5mm frame and 4mm grid and a NEMA 5-15 power cord.

Pro-Style handle and zinc-coated metal knobs with decorative bezel rings