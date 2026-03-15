2026 Silent Auction “Buy Now!!”

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$625 Value. 2 month membership to Kick Martial Arts Studio. Master Derek Pascul is our own TGPS Taekwondo Master!
$625 Value. 2 month membership to Kick Martial Arts Studio. Master Derek Pascul is our own TGPS Taekwondo Master!
$40 value. One toddler group class for children ages 18 months to 4 years.
$300 value. Enjoy a one-week training session for two people at Hybrid Fitness, an athletic facility focused on helping individuals move better, get stronger, and train like an athlete. Participants will experience semi-private sessions with professionally programmed workouts combining strength training, conditioning, plyometric, and functional movement to build strength, speed, and overall fitness.
$115 value. Luxurious haircare gift set including OI Hair Butter, OI Souffle, and Naturaltech Calming Shampoo by Davines.
$115 value. Luxurious haircare gift set including OI Hair Butter, OI Souffle, and Naturaltech Calming Shampoo by Davines.
$115 value. Luxurious haircare gift set including OI Hair Butter, OI Souffle, and Naturaltech Calming Shampoo by Davines.
$150 value. This voucher entitles the bearer to 3 nights of luxury dog boarding at Paws Up Miami. Paws Up Miami provides small group, personalized care that ensures that your pup feels right at home in a calm, safe environment. Voucher includes free pick up and drop off.
$60 value. If you love the look of a bronzed glow, without spending time in tanning beds or out in the sun, come to City Glow Florida to get that flawless tan.
$595 value. Host an exclusive shopping experience for up to 20 guests at the ALC Miami store. Your private shopping event includes: a complimentary ALC piece valued at $595, selected at your private event; exclusive access to the store during your event; one-on-one styling with the ALC team; 20% off purchases for all guests.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!