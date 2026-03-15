First United Methodist Church Coral Gables

Offered by

First United Methodist Church Coral Gables

2026 Silent Auction “Buy Now!!”

2 Month Membership item
2 Month Membership
$100

$625 Value. 2 month membership to Kick Martial Arts Studio. Master Derek Pascul is our own TGPS Taekwondo Master!

2 Month Membership #1 item
2 Month Membership #1
$100

$625 Value. 2 month membership to Kick Martial Arts Studio. Master Derek Pascul is our own TGPS Taekwondo Master!

One Toddler group class item
One Toddler group class
$10

$40 value. One toddler group class for children ages 18 months to 4 years.


One Week Training session for two people item
One Week Training session for two people
$75

$300 value. Enjoy a one-week training session for two people at Hybrid Fitness, an athletic facility focused on helping individuals move better, get stronger, and train like an athlete. Participants will experience semi-private sessions with professionally programmed workouts combining strength training, conditioning, plyometric, and functional movement to build strength, speed, and overall fitness.


Davines Luxury Hair Care Set #1 item
Davines Luxury Hair Care Set #1
$20

$115 value. Luxurious haircare gift set including OI Hair Butter, OI Souffle, and Naturaltech Calming Shampoo by Davines.

Davines Luxury Hair Care Set #2 item
Davines Luxury Hair Care Set #2
$20

$115 value. Luxurious haircare gift set including OI Hair Butter, OI Souffle, and Naturaltech Calming Shampoo by Davines.

Davines Luxury Hair Care Set #3 item
Davines Luxury Hair Care Set #3
$20

$115 value. Luxurious haircare gift set including OI Hair Butter, OI Souffle, and Naturaltech Calming Shampoo by Davines.

Luxury Dog Boarding - 3 Nights item
Luxury Dog Boarding - 3 Nights
$50

$150 value. This voucher entitles the bearer to 3 nights of luxury dog boarding at Paws Up Miami. Paws Up Miami provides small group, personalized care that ensures that your pup feels right at home in a calm, safe environment. Voucher includes free pick up and drop off.

Custom Spray Tan item
Custom Spray Tan
$15

$60 value. If you love the look of a bronzed glow, without spending time in tanning beds or out in the sun, come to City Glow Florida to get that flawless tan.

An exclusive shopping experience for up to 20 guests item
An exclusive shopping experience for up to 20 guests
$150

$595 value. Host an exclusive shopping experience for up to 20 guests at the ALC Miami store. Your private shopping event includes: a complimentary ALC piece valued at $595, selected at your private event; exclusive access to the store during your event; one-on-one styling with the ALC team; 20% off purchases for all guests.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!