2026 Silent Auction- Closes at The Harveys

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About this event
Ponderosa/Harveys - Pick up at Harvey's refreshments (or will be coordinated for another time)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Signed by the cast and crew of Outsiders, this framed poster will be a treasured keepsake of this year's Fall Play.
Starting bid
Signed by the cast and crew of Dr. Ex, this framed poster will be a treasured keepsake of this year's Children's Show.
Starting bid
Signed by the cast and crew of SpongeBob, this framed poster will be a treasured keepsake of this year's Musical.
Starting bid
Starting bid
THIS CAN ONLY BE WON BY A 2026/2027 PHS SENIOR. The senior parking spot located closest to the theater has been donated by Ponderosa HS Activities Department. This does NOT include a parking permit. Valued at $165+
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!