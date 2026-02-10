2026 Silent Auction for Jammin in our Jammies with AAHS!

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205 Bray St, Unit 412, Athens, GA 30601, USA
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Bid to win this amazing R.E.M. package, featuring a limited edition signed/number poster of R.E.M.'s 40th anniversary of the Radio Free Europe (Original Hib-Tone Single) vinyl!
This set includes the signed/numbered poster (signed by all 4 band members!), the Radio Free Europe (Original Hib-Tone Single) on 7" vinyl pressed right here in Athens, GA at Kindercore Vinyl, a Radio Free Europe R.E.M. t-shirt (size XL), a Green World Tour t-shirt (size XL), and a Vintage 1995 REM Monster Tour Concert Book. This is a package you don't want to miss!
Starting bid
Starting bid
EACH CANCUN CARD CERTIFICATE PROVIDES:
A Reservation fee in the amount of $99 USD and Mexican daily government taxes will be collected at time of reservation.
This item is for travelers between the ages of 30-70 and is for a family of 4 (2 adults and 2 children), or 2 adults.
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Step into real -life video games to Beat The Bomb, the world's craziest team game.
In the Paint, Foam or Slime Mission Experience, your team of 4–6 players will gear up in hazmat suits and advance through 5 hi-tech video game rooms, including a Laser Maze, to earn time on the bomb clock. You'll use that time in the 5th and final room to disarm a Paint Foam or Slime Bomb, or else… GET BLASTED!
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Price Lowered!! Own a one-of-a-kind piece of Georgia Bulldogs history with this XL Gunner Stockton jersey, a true collector’s item for any die-hard UGA fan.
This standout jersey features two authentic signatures: one from Head Coach Kirby Smart and another from quarterback Gunner Stockton, making it a rare dual-signed piece that celebrates both leadership and talent on the field. Adding to its uniqueness, the back of the jersey also includes a printed Gunner Stockton signature, giving it an extra layer of detail and display appeal.
To make this piece even more special, it comes with a display box, perfect for showcasing in your home, office, or fan cave. Whether you choose to preserve it as a collector’s item or proudly put it on display, it’s designed to stand out.
Whether you're gearing up for game day in Athens or adding to a prized memorabilia collection, this jersey delivers unmatched Bulldog pride. It’s the perfect centerpiece for fans who want to represent the Dawgs with something truly special.
Highlights:
Size XL – great for wearing or display
Hand-signed by Kirby Smart and Gunner Stockton
Additional printed Gunner Stockton signature on the back
A rare and meaningful piece of UGA football memorabilia
Don’t miss your chance to own a jersey that connects you directly to the heart of Georgia football—the coach and the quarterback leading the charge. Go Dawgs! 🐾
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Price Lowered!! Bring home a piece of Georgia Bulldogs greatness with this Kirby Smart signed football, a must-have for any true UGA fan or memorabilia collector.
This football features an authentic signature from Head Coach Kirby Smart, the leader behind Georgia’s championship success and one of the most respected figures in college football today. It’s a timeless collectible that celebrates the legacy and dominance of the Bulldogs.
The football comes housed in a premium mirrored display case, designed to showcase the signature from every angle while adding a sleek, professional look to your home, office, or fan cave. The mirrored base enhances visibility and makes this piece stand out as a centerpiece in any collection.
Whether you're a lifelong Dawgs supporter or searching for the perfect gift for a football fan, this display-ready collectible delivers both pride and presentation.
Highlights:
Celebrate the coach who helped build a powerhouse! Go Dawgs! 🐾
Starting bid
Price Lowered!! Add a striking piece of Georgia Bulldogs pride to your collection with this Kirby Smart signed UGA poster, a standout item for any dedicated fan.
This poster features an authentic signature from Head Coach Kirby Smart, the driving force behind Georgia’s rise to national dominance. It captures the spirit of UGA football and makes for a meaningful collectible that honors one of the game’s top leaders.
⚠️ Please Note: The photos shown are of the poster before framing. This item will be professionally framed prior to delivery, making it ready to hang and display as a finished, high-quality piece.
Whether you're a passionate Bulldogs supporter or searching for the perfect gift, this framed poster is a timeless way to celebrate Georgia football.
Highlights:
Show your Bulldog pride with a piece that represents leadership, legacy, and championship tradition! Go Dawgs! 🐾
Starting bid
Own a stunning piece of golf history with this framed, signed limited edition print of St. Andrews “The Home of Golf”, beautifully captured by acclaimed local photographer Sally Ross.
This exceptional giclée print showcases the iconic St. Andrews course in breathtaking detail, highlighting the legendary Royal & Ancient clubhouse in the glow of evening light. Signed by the artist and part of a limited edition of just 50, this particular print is number 6, making it a rare and highly collectible work of art.
Expertly produced using archival, museum-quality materials, the print is designed to last for generations, preserving both its beauty and value. It comes professionally framed, ready to elevate any space, whether in a home, office, or study.
Donated by the artist, this piece is not only visually striking but also meaningful, supporting a great cause while offering a timeless addition to any collection.
Perfect for golf enthusiasts or anyone who appreciates fine art, this print makes an incredible Father’s Day or Mother's Day gift or a centerpiece for the avid fan of the game.
Highlights:
Bring the tradition and beauty of golf’s most legendary course into your home, this is truly a gem for any collector.
Starting bid
Celebrate the charm and character of Athens, Georgia with this 20” x 26” collage print by local photographer Sally Ross, a vibrant tribute to the places that make this town unforgettable.
This detailed collage features hundreds of images of beloved Athens establishments, capturing the spirit, culture, and memories of a community so many call home. Whether you were born here, spent your college years in Athens, or simply fell in love with the town, this piece invites you to relive those moments again and again.
What makes this print even more special is its historical significance! Several of the businesses featured are no longer around, making this a true vintage piece of Athens history. It’s not just art; it’s a snapshot of a bygone era that continues to live on through these images.
Created by renowned local artist Sally Ross, this collage is both nostalgic and visually captivating, perfect for sparking conversation and connection wherever it’s displayed.
Whether for your own home or as a thoughtful gift, this piece is ideal for Christmas, graduations, birthdays, or celebrating friendships rooted in Athens.
Highlights:
Take a walk down memory lane and bring a piece of Athens home!
Starting bid
Pair of Athens Rock Lobsters Hockey Tickets for their match against the Indiana Sentinels on Friday, April 3, at 7:05 PM. And It's rodeo night! A wonderful night out, cheering on our local hockey team!
From Athens Rock Lobsters Page:
Dust off your boots because Rodeo Night is here! With more flannel, cowboy hats, and denim than we know what to do with, come cheer on your favorite hockey team in your favorite western wear. Did we mention...a mechanical bull?
The energy, the excitement, and the hard-hitting action are bigger than ever as your favorite team takes the ice for another incredible season. Wear your red, bring your claws, and raise your voice as our hometown team takes on the Indiana Sentinels!
Claws Up, Athens!
Winning bidder will be connected with donor after auction so tickets can be electronically transferred.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Let creativity run wild with two studio time gift certificates to Frog Stomp Studio, Athens’ vibrant children’s open art studio. This fun experience invites kids to explore their imagination in a welcoming, hands-on creative space designed just for making art their own way.
During open studio time, young artists can experiment with a variety of materials and projects while enjoying the freedom to create, build, and express themselves. Frog Stomp Studio is dedicated to providing families with a joyful environment filled with fun, creativity, and artistic exploration.
Known for its engaging art experiences, including open studio sessions, camps, birthday parties, and special events, Frog Stomp Studio is the perfect place for kids to discover their creativity and make something uniquely theirs.
A wonderful gift for young artists and creative families alike!
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There's no better way to enjoy a saturday than crafting with your kiddos at Treehouse Kid and Craft! This package includes 4 coupons for a Free Saturday Craft at Treehouse Kid and Craft. (Saturday classes are valued at $20 a class) *Once purchased, please reserve a spot by 6pm Friday and check out their website to view their class calendar!
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Enjoy a unique behind-the-scenes experience for four at Oak House Distillery, Athens’ first legal distillery since the 1860s. This experience is perfect for a group of friends or a double date looking for a fun and memorable outing.
Your visit includes a guided tour of the distillery, where you’ll learn how Oak House crafts their award-winning vodka, gin, and rum, along with an engaging discussion of their distillation process. The experience concludes with a tasting of their handcrafted spirits, giving you the chance to sample the results of their artisanal approach.
Built in 2020 behind the historic Henry Bishop farmhouse on Macon Highway, Oak House Distillery combines modern craft distilling with Athens history. The farmhouse also houses the Oak House Speakeasy, known for its seasonal cocktail menu and intimate atmosphere inspired by classic speakeasy lounges.
Oak House spirits have earned national and international gold medals as well as “Best Of” recognition from the Georgia Trustees, reflecting the founders’ passion for creating world-class artisanal spirits.
Tours are available Saturdays and Sundays at scheduled times.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy a VIP brewery tour and tasting for up to six people at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens’ Normaltown neighborhood. Your group will get a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process and sample a selection of Athentic’s handcrafted beers.
Founded in 2020, Athentic Brewing is known for its creative brews and welcoming community atmosphere. Gather your friends and experience one of Athens’ favorite local breweries together!
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2 Free tickets to any concert at the Georgia Theatre! (Some exclusions apply.) You and a friend could win a chance to see an incredible show at the iconic Georgia Theatre in downtown Athens!
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Make your next celebration unforgettable with a rental of “The Duke” luxury bounce house from Athens Party Co. Perfect for birthdays, family gatherings, weddings, or any special event, this stylish white bounce house adds fun and excitement for guests of all ages.
Measuring 13’ x 13’ x 12’, The Duke is designed for both kids and adults to enjoy. The rental includes all necessary equipment, blower, sandbags, extension cords, and tarp, so you can focus on the fun while Athens Party Co. handles the essentials.
Athens Party Co. is a woman-owned, family-operated business dedicated to elevating celebrations with clean, high-quality bounce houses and professional service.
Add a little bounce to your next party and create memories your guests will never forget!
Subject to availability and scheduling with Athens Party Co.
Starting bid
Price Lowered!! Enjoy a round at one of Georgia’s premier golf destinations with this complimentary foursome at the University of Georgia Golf Course. Each certificate is redeemable for an 18-hole round including green fee and cart, giving you and three friends the chance to experience this beautiful and challenging course in Athens.
The UGA Golf Course is widely regarded as one of the top university courses in the nation and has hosted numerous prestigious events, including SEC Championships, NCAA Championships, and PGA TOUR qualifying tournaments.
Gather your friends, tee it up like the Dawgs, and enjoy a day on one of Athens’ most iconic courses.
Certificate valid through December 31, 2026. Not valid during events or home football game Fridays/Saturdays. Tee time reservation required.
Starting bid
Get that old bike out of the garage and get it working like new again! The Hub Bicycles can do this for you with the Level 1 Tune Up!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!