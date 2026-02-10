2026 Silent Auction for Jammin in our Jammies with AAHS!

Price Lowered!! Own a one-of-a-kind piece of Georgia Bulldogs history with this XL Gunner Stockton jersey, a true collector’s item for any die-hard UGA fan.





This standout jersey features two authentic signatures: one from Head Coach Kirby Smart and another from quarterback Gunner Stockton, making it a rare dual-signed piece that celebrates both leadership and talent on the field. Adding to its uniqueness, the back of the jersey also includes a printed Gunner Stockton signature, giving it an extra layer of detail and display appeal.





To make this piece even more special, it comes with a display box, perfect for showcasing in your home, office, or fan cave. Whether you choose to preserve it as a collector’s item or proudly put it on display, it’s designed to stand out.





Whether you're gearing up for game day in Athens or adding to a prized memorabilia collection, this jersey delivers unmatched Bulldog pride. It’s the perfect centerpiece for fans who want to represent the Dawgs with something truly special.





Highlights:





Size XL – great for wearing or display

Hand-signed by Kirby Smart and Gunner Stockton

Additional printed Gunner Stockton signature on the back

A rare and meaningful piece of UGA football memorabilia





Don’t miss your chance to own a jersey that connects you directly to the heart of Georgia football—the coach and the quarterback leading the charge. Go Dawgs! 🐾