Hosted by

Fayette County Military Suicide Prevention Coalition

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Silent Auction | Military and Veteran Boots Ball

Pick-up location

401 W High St, Lexington, KY 40507, USA

Enhancing Life Personal Training Gift Card item
Enhancing Life Personal Training Gift Card
$200

Starting bid

Donor: Enhancing Life Personal Training
Estimated Value: $500
Category: Gift Card Start or restart your wellness journey with a generous gift card from Enhancing Life Personal Training. This package is designed for new clients and provides an opportunity to receive personalized support toward fitness, strength, and overall wellness goals.

Restrictions:
Valid for new clients only. Expires one year from date of issue.

BraveHearts Equine Center Private Experience item
BraveHearts Equine Center Private Experience
$50

Starting bid

Donor: BraveHearts Equine Center
Estimated Value: $327
Category: Experience / Tickets


Enjoy a meaningful and memorable private experience with BraveHearts Equine Center. This unique opportunity offers guests a chance to connect with horses in a peaceful, supportive setting while learning more about the powerful bond between people, animals, and healing.


Restrictions:
Must be scheduled in advance. Subject to availability. Additional restrictions may apply based on BraveHearts Equine Center scheduling and program guidelines.

Keeneland Grandstand Seats for Fall Race Meet item
Keeneland Grandstand Seats for Fall Race Meet
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Keeneland
Estimated Value: Up to $120
Category: Experience / Tickets


Enjoy a classic Kentucky racing experience with four reserved grandstand seats for one day during the 2026 Keeneland Fall Race Meet, held October 2–24. This certificate includes general admission and offers a wonderful opportunity to experience the beauty, tradition, and excitement of Keeneland.


Restrictions:
Reservations are valid only during the 2026 Fall Race Meet. Certificate must be used to make reservations in advance through Keeneland. Tickets are not valid on Saturdays. No cash value. Subject to availability.

Kentucky Ballet Theatre Ticket Package item
Kentucky Ballet Theatre Ticket Package
$40

Starting bid

Donor: Kentucky Ballet Theatre
Estimated Value: 100
Category: Experience / Tickets


Enjoy an elegant evening of live performance with two tickets to Kentucky Ballet Theatre for the 7:00 PM show on June 24, 2026. This package is perfect for anyone who appreciates dance, performing arts, and a beautiful night out at the theatre.


Restrictions and Redemption Instructions:


Tickets are valued at $50 each, for a total value of $100. The winner must contact Jennifer Reed at the Kentucky Ballet Theatre office at 859-252-5245 to reserve the tickets and provide the name of the person who will be using the tickets.


The person listed must be the person who picks up the tickets at the Opera House Box Office/Will Call on the day of the show, June 24, 2026. The Box Office opens one hour before the start of the show.

GreenHouse17 Experience Voucher
$25

Starting bid

Donor: GreenHouse17
Estimated Value: $60
Category: Experience / Tickets


Enjoy a special experience voucher from GreenHouse17. The winning bidder may choose from available dates and opportunities offered through GreenHouse17. This is a meaningful way to experience local community work while supporting Mission Zero.

Restrictions:
Voucher must be used for one of the available dates. Based on the spreadsheet, available dates appear to include August 15, August 29, and September dates, but the full list is cut off. Winner should follow instructions provided by GreenHouse17.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill – Family Annual Pass item
Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill – Family Annual Pass
$65

Starting bid

Donor: Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill
Estimated Value: $160
Category: Experience / Family / Annual Pass


Enjoy a full year of family experiences at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill with this Family Annual Pass. Passholders receive unlimited free admission, wagon rides, hayrides, and unlimited free boat launches from Shaker Landing for non-motorized vessels.


This pass also includes complimentary admission to signature events such as the Easter Egg Hunt, Vintage Dad’s Day, Trick-or-Treat, and Craft Fair, plus a 10% discount at The Inn, The Trustees’ Table, and The Shops.


A wonderful package for families who enjoy history, outdoor experiences, seasonal events, and Kentucky heritage.


Restrictions:
Family pass includes up to 6 family members residing at the same address. Must be redeemed before June 30, 2027. Not valid with any other offers. To redeem, contact Becky Christian at Shaker Village. Certificate #26-86.

Handmade Peace and Protection Item item
Handmade Peace and Protection Item
$20

Starting bid

Donor: Regina Abegunde
Estimated Value: $50
Category: Handmade Item


This handmade item was created with the spirit of peace, protection, and care. A meaningful and personal piece, it makes a thoughtful gift or keepsake while supporting a mission rooted in hope, connection, and community. Bring peace, protection and positive energy into your home with our House Blessing Box. Thoughtfully curated with sacred items, prayers, and spiritual tools, this box is designed to help cleanse, bless, and uplift your living space. Whether you are moving into a new home, seeking to refresh the energy of your current space this blessing box supports the creation of a home filled with love, harmony, abundance and divine protection.


Restrictions:
Handmade item is sold as-is.

Private French Lesson
$35

Starting bid

Donor: The French House
Estimated Value: $90
Category: Experience / Education


Enjoy a private 60-minute French lesson from The French House. Whether you are a beginner, brushing up on your skills, preparing for travel, or simply interested in learning something new, this private lesson offers a fun and personalized language experience.


Restrictions:
Scheduling subject to instructor availability. Winner should coordinate directly with The French House.

The Vine Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Donor: Commander Jerry and Freda Meriwether
Estimated Value: $100
Category: Gift Card


Enjoy a gift card from The Vine, perfect for a meal, outing, or special treat. This gift card makes a great option for anyone who enjoys local dining and community experiences.


Restrictions:
Subject to The Vine’s gift card terms and conditions.

Hair Care Basket item
Hair Care Basket
$75

Starting bid

Donor: State Beauty Supply
Estimated Value: $187
Category: Gift Basket


Treat yourself or someone special to a beautiful hair care basket from State Beauty Supply. This basket includes professional-quality hair care items designed to support healthy, beautiful hair.


Restrictions:
Basket is sold as-is. Products may vary based on included items.

Children’s Book Bundle item
Children’s Book Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Donor: JoEllen Wilhoite
Estimated Value: $25
Category: Books / Family


Enjoy a thoughtful children’s book bundle featuring Safety Safari and The Nest We Built. This bundle is perfect for young readers, families, classrooms, or anyone who enjoys sharing meaningful stories with children.


UK Opera Theatre Ticket Package item
UK Opera Theatre Ticket Package
$100

Starting bid

Donor: UK Opera Theatre
Estimated Value: $240
Category: Experience / Tickets


Enjoy a night of music, talent, and live performance with four tickets to “It’s a Grand Night for Singing,” a Broadway variety show presented by UK Opera Theatre. This package is a wonderful opportunity to experience an evening of entertainment with family or friends.


Restrictions and Redemption Instructions:
Package includes four tickets to “It’s a Grand Night for Singing.” Winner may choose a show date between June 12 and June 21, 2026. Tickets are subject to availability and any redemption instructions provided by UK Opera Theatre.

Founder’s Private Suite Experience item
Founder’s Private Suite Experience
$300

Starting bid

Donor: Alan and Ginger Stein
Estimated Value: $750
Category: Experience / Tickets


Enjoy an exclusive Founder’s Private Suite experience at a Lexington Legends professional baseball game at Legends Field. This package includes up to 20 tickets, making it a wonderful opportunity to gather friends, family, coworkers, or guests for a memorable day or evening at the ballpark.


Restrictions and Redemption Instructions:
Package includes access to the Founder’s Private Suite and up to 20 tickets for a Lexington Legends professional baseball game at Legends Field. Food and beverage are not included but are available for purchase. Date is based on availability. Winning bidder will contact Alan Stein directly to schedule an available date during the 2026 season.

Handmade Crochet Blanket item
Handmade Crochet Blanket
$25

Starting bid

Donor: Judy Nicholson
Estimated Value: 75
Category: Handmade Item


Wrap yourself in comfort with this handmade crochet blanket, lovingly created and donated for the silent auction. This cozy piece makes a thoughtful gift or a beautiful addition to your home.


Restrictions:
Item is handmade and sold as-is.

Paparazzi Jewelry Collection item
Paparazzi Jewelry Collection
$30

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $75
Category: Jewelry / Accessories


Add sparkle to your collection with this 13-piece Paparazzi jewelry set. This bundle is perfect for anyone who enjoys stylish accessories, everyday statement pieces, or gifting beautiful jewelry to others.


Restrictions:
No exchanges or substitutions. Item is sold as-is.

Miss Priss Jewelry Set item
Miss Priss Jewelry Set
$100

Starting bid

Donor: Miss Priss
Estimated Value: $256
Category: Jewelry / Accessories


Add a touch of elegance with this beautiful matching Sherri Hill necklace and bracelet set from Miss Priss. This stylish jewelry set is a perfect accessory for a formal event, special occasion, pageant look, gala outfit, or evening out.


Restrictions:
Jewelry set is sold as-is. No exchanges or substitutions unless otherwise offered directly by the donor.

Patriotic Needlepoint Canvas Kit item
Patriotic Needlepoint Canvas Kit
$10

Starting bid

Donor: Eye of the Needle
Estimated Value: $22
Category: Handmade / Craft / Needlepoint


Create a beautiful patriotic keepsake with this American flag needlepoint canvas from Eye of the Needle. This piece is perfect for anyone who enjoys stitching, crafting, handmade projects, or patriotic décor.


Restrictions:
Item is sold as-is. Supplies included are based on the donated item as packaged.

Patriotic Flag Needlepoint Canvas item
Patriotic Flag Needlepoint Canvas
$15

Starting bid

Donor: Eye of the Needle
Estimated Value: $22
Category: Handmade / Craft / Needlepoint


Create a meaningful patriotic keepsake with this American flag needlepoint canvas from Eye of the Needle. This piece is a wonderful item for anyone who enjoys stitching, crafting, handmade projects, or patriotic décor.


Restrictions:
Item is sold as-is. Supplies included are based on the donated item as packaged.

Patriotic Kentucky Needlepoint Canvas item
Patriotic Kentucky Needlepoint Canvas
$15

Starting bid

Donor: Eye of the Needle
Estimated Value: $22
Category: Handmade / Craft / Needlepoint


Create a unique patriotic keepsake with this Kentucky-shaped needlepoint canvas from Eye of the Needle. Featuring a red, white, and blue design in the shape of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, this item is perfect for anyone who enjoys stitching, crafting, handmade décor, or Kentucky-themed pieces.


Restrictions:
Item is sold as-is. Supplies included are based on the donated item as packaged.

Yay Kentucky Needlepoint Canvas item
Yay Kentucky Needlepoint Canvas
$15

Starting bid

Donor: Eye of the Needle
Estimated Value: $24
Category: Handmade / Craft / Needlepoint


Celebrate Kentucky with this charming “Yay KY” needlepoint canvas from Eye of the Needle. This piece is perfect for anyone who enjoys stitching, crafting, Kentucky-themed décor, or handmade projects with local pride.


Restrictions:
Item is sold as-is. Supplies included are based on the donated item as packaged.

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