2026 Silent Auction | Military and Veteran Boots Ball

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Donor: Enhancing Life Personal Training
Estimated Value: $500
Category: Gift Card Start or restart your wellness journey with a generous gift card from Enhancing Life Personal Training. This package is designed for new clients and provides an opportunity to receive personalized support toward fitness, strength, and overall wellness goals.
Restrictions:
Valid for new clients only. Expires one year from date of issue.
Starting bid
Donor: BraveHearts Equine Center
Estimated Value: $327
Category: Experience / Tickets
Enjoy a meaningful and memorable private experience with BraveHearts Equine Center. This unique opportunity offers guests a chance to connect with horses in a peaceful, supportive setting while learning more about the powerful bond between people, animals, and healing.
Restrictions:
Must be scheduled in advance. Subject to availability. Additional restrictions may apply based on BraveHearts Equine Center scheduling and program guidelines.
Starting bid
Donor: Keeneland
Estimated Value: Up to $120
Category: Experience / Tickets
Enjoy a classic Kentucky racing experience with four reserved grandstand seats for one day during the 2026 Keeneland Fall Race Meet, held October 2–24. This certificate includes general admission and offers a wonderful opportunity to experience the beauty, tradition, and excitement of Keeneland.
Restrictions:
Reservations are valid only during the 2026 Fall Race Meet. Certificate must be used to make reservations in advance through Keeneland. Tickets are not valid on Saturdays. No cash value. Subject to availability.
Starting bid
Donor: Kentucky Ballet Theatre
Estimated Value: 100
Category: Experience / Tickets
Enjoy an elegant evening of live performance with two tickets to Kentucky Ballet Theatre for the 7:00 PM show on June 24, 2026. This package is perfect for anyone who appreciates dance, performing arts, and a beautiful night out at the theatre.
Restrictions and Redemption Instructions:
Tickets are valued at $50 each, for a total value of $100. The winner must contact Jennifer Reed at the Kentucky Ballet Theatre office at 859-252-5245 to reserve the tickets and provide the name of the person who will be using the tickets.
The person listed must be the person who picks up the tickets at the Opera House Box Office/Will Call on the day of the show, June 24, 2026. The Box Office opens one hour before the start of the show.
Starting bid
Donor: GreenHouse17
Estimated Value: $60
Category: Experience / Tickets
Enjoy a special experience voucher from GreenHouse17. The winning bidder may choose from available dates and opportunities offered through GreenHouse17. This is a meaningful way to experience local community work while supporting Mission Zero.
Restrictions:
Voucher must be used for one of the available dates. Based on the spreadsheet, available dates appear to include August 15, August 29, and September dates, but the full list is cut off. Winner should follow instructions provided by GreenHouse17.
Starting bid
Donor: Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill
Estimated Value: $160
Category: Experience / Family / Annual Pass
Enjoy a full year of family experiences at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill with this Family Annual Pass. Passholders receive unlimited free admission, wagon rides, hayrides, and unlimited free boat launches from Shaker Landing for non-motorized vessels.
This pass also includes complimentary admission to signature events such as the Easter Egg Hunt, Vintage Dad’s Day, Trick-or-Treat, and Craft Fair, plus a 10% discount at The Inn, The Trustees’ Table, and The Shops.
A wonderful package for families who enjoy history, outdoor experiences, seasonal events, and Kentucky heritage.
Restrictions:
Family pass includes up to 6 family members residing at the same address. Must be redeemed before June 30, 2027. Not valid with any other offers. To redeem, contact Becky Christian at Shaker Village. Certificate #26-86.
Starting bid
Donor: Regina Abegunde
Estimated Value: $50
Category: Handmade Item
This handmade item was created with the spirit of peace, protection, and care. A meaningful and personal piece, it makes a thoughtful gift or keepsake while supporting a mission rooted in hope, connection, and community. Bring peace, protection and positive energy into your home with our House Blessing Box. Thoughtfully curated with sacred items, prayers, and spiritual tools, this box is designed to help cleanse, bless, and uplift your living space. Whether you are moving into a new home, seeking to refresh the energy of your current space this blessing box supports the creation of a home filled with love, harmony, abundance and divine protection.
Restrictions:
Handmade item is sold as-is.
Starting bid
Donor: The French House
Estimated Value: $90
Category: Experience / Education
Enjoy a private 60-minute French lesson from The French House. Whether you are a beginner, brushing up on your skills, preparing for travel, or simply interested in learning something new, this private lesson offers a fun and personalized language experience.
Restrictions:
Scheduling subject to instructor availability. Winner should coordinate directly with The French House.
Starting bid
Donor: Commander Jerry and Freda Meriwether
Estimated Value: $100
Category: Gift Card
Enjoy a gift card from The Vine, perfect for a meal, outing, or special treat. This gift card makes a great option for anyone who enjoys local dining and community experiences.
Restrictions:
Subject to The Vine’s gift card terms and conditions.
Starting bid
Donor: State Beauty Supply
Estimated Value: $187
Category: Gift Basket
Treat yourself or someone special to a beautiful hair care basket from State Beauty Supply. This basket includes professional-quality hair care items designed to support healthy, beautiful hair.
Restrictions:
Basket is sold as-is. Products may vary based on included items.
Starting bid
Donor: JoEllen Wilhoite
Estimated Value: $25
Category: Books / Family
Enjoy a thoughtful children’s book bundle featuring Safety Safari and The Nest We Built. This bundle is perfect for young readers, families, classrooms, or anyone who enjoys sharing meaningful stories with children.
Starting bid
Donor: UK Opera Theatre
Estimated Value: $240
Category: Experience / Tickets
Enjoy a night of music, talent, and live performance with four tickets to “It’s a Grand Night for Singing,” a Broadway variety show presented by UK Opera Theatre. This package is a wonderful opportunity to experience an evening of entertainment with family or friends.
Restrictions and Redemption Instructions:
Package includes four tickets to “It’s a Grand Night for Singing.” Winner may choose a show date between June 12 and June 21, 2026. Tickets are subject to availability and any redemption instructions provided by UK Opera Theatre.
Starting bid
Donor: Alan and Ginger Stein
Estimated Value: $750
Category: Experience / Tickets
Enjoy an exclusive Founder’s Private Suite experience at a Lexington Legends professional baseball game at Legends Field. This package includes up to 20 tickets, making it a wonderful opportunity to gather friends, family, coworkers, or guests for a memorable day or evening at the ballpark.
Restrictions and Redemption Instructions:
Package includes access to the Founder’s Private Suite and up to 20 tickets for a Lexington Legends professional baseball game at Legends Field. Food and beverage are not included but are available for purchase. Date is based on availability. Winning bidder will contact Alan Stein directly to schedule an available date during the 2026 season.
Starting bid
Donor: Judy Nicholson
Estimated Value: 75
Category: Handmade Item
Wrap yourself in comfort with this handmade crochet blanket, lovingly created and donated for the silent auction. This cozy piece makes a thoughtful gift or a beautiful addition to your home.
Restrictions:
Item is handmade and sold as-is.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $75
Category: Jewelry / Accessories
Add sparkle to your collection with this 13-piece Paparazzi jewelry set. This bundle is perfect for anyone who enjoys stylish accessories, everyday statement pieces, or gifting beautiful jewelry to others.
Restrictions:
No exchanges or substitutions. Item is sold as-is.
Starting bid
Donor: Miss Priss
Estimated Value: $256
Category: Jewelry / Accessories
Add a touch of elegance with this beautiful matching Sherri Hill necklace and bracelet set from Miss Priss. This stylish jewelry set is a perfect accessory for a formal event, special occasion, pageant look, gala outfit, or evening out.
Restrictions:
Jewelry set is sold as-is. No exchanges or substitutions unless otherwise offered directly by the donor.
Starting bid
Donor: Eye of the Needle
Estimated Value: $22
Category: Handmade / Craft / Needlepoint
Create a beautiful patriotic keepsake with this American flag needlepoint canvas from Eye of the Needle. This piece is perfect for anyone who enjoys stitching, crafting, handmade projects, or patriotic décor.
Restrictions:
Item is sold as-is. Supplies included are based on the donated item as packaged.
Starting bid
Donor: Eye of the Needle
Estimated Value: $22
Category: Handmade / Craft / Needlepoint
Create a meaningful patriotic keepsake with this American flag needlepoint canvas from Eye of the Needle. This piece is a wonderful item for anyone who enjoys stitching, crafting, handmade projects, or patriotic décor.
Restrictions:
Item is sold as-is. Supplies included are based on the donated item as packaged.
Starting bid
Donor: Eye of the Needle
Estimated Value: $22
Category: Handmade / Craft / Needlepoint
Create a unique patriotic keepsake with this Kentucky-shaped needlepoint canvas from Eye of the Needle. Featuring a red, white, and blue design in the shape of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, this item is perfect for anyone who enjoys stitching, crafting, handmade décor, or Kentucky-themed pieces.
Restrictions:
Item is sold as-is. Supplies included are based on the donated item as packaged.
Starting bid
Donor: Eye of the Needle
Estimated Value: $24
Category: Handmade / Craft / Needlepoint
Celebrate Kentucky with this charming “Yay KY” needlepoint canvas from Eye of the Needle. This piece is perfect for anyone who enjoys stitching, crafting, Kentucky-themed décor, or handmade projects with local pride.
Restrictions:
Item is sold as-is. Supplies included are based on the donated item as packaged.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!