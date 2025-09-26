Association Of Aquatic Professionals

Association Of Aquatic Professionals

2026 Silent Auction Winners, Items 1 - 50

1. The Bigger Carry-On Suitcase
$220

Donated by Reno / Tahoe CVB

2. SGE Hooded Tee & 2 Yeti's
$40

Donated by StarGuard Elite

3. SGE Hooded Tee & 2 Yeti's
$45

Donated by StarGuard Elite

4. Registration for the 2026 Regional Build a Pool Event
$25

Donated by Total Aquatic Programming

5. $25 Starbucks Gift Card
$100

Donated by Total Aquatic Programming

6. RayBan Meta Sunglasses
$200

Donated by Colorado Time Systems


7. Two Swim Nerd Underwater Pace Clocks
$70

Donated by Swim Nerd

8. Two Swim Nerd Underwater Pace Clocks
$65

Donated by Swim Nerd

9. Women's Jewelry
$55

Donated by Starfish Aquatics Institute

10. $300 Voucher to Splash Swim
$160

Donated by Splash Swim

11. Signed Denver Nuggets Basketball
$100

Donated by the Denver Nuggets

12. RISE Plastic Rescue Backboard
$160

Donated by Kiefer Aquatics

13. RISE Plastic Rescue Backboard
$140

Donated by Kiefer Aquatics

14. Kiefer Guard Outfitting Box - 10 Female / 10 Shorts
$150

Donated by Kiefer Aquatics

15. Gift Basket
$70

Donated by American Red Cross

16. AFO Blended Course & Shirt
$200

Donated by NRPA

17. 4K 55" TV
$120

Donated by Aquatic Consulting and Educational Resources

18. Ember Smart Coffee Mug
$95

Donated by Jackrabbit Swim

19. 14 hour Adaptive Swimmer per Certification Level 1 & 2
$150

Donated by Swim Anglefish

20. Package of Five All Abilities Foundation Courses
$200

Donated by Swim Angelfish

21. $50 REI Gift Card
$50

Donated by Jeff Fryer

22. $50 REI Gift Card
$50

Donated by Jeff Fryer

23. Registration for the 2026 AB Show
$40

Donated by Athletic Business

24. Full Set of Stop Drowning Now Educational Curriculum
$140

Stop Drowning Now

25. Professional Female Manikin & AED Ultra Trainer
$215

Donated by Prestan Products, LLC

26. Custom JBL Speaker
$90

Donated by Spectrum Aquatics

27. $45 Gift Certificate to Jonesway Collective
$30

Donated by Jonesway Collective

28. Steadfast Rescue Tube & Lifeguard Gear
$120

Donated by Water Safety Products, Inc.

29. $200 Southwest Airlines Gift Card
$200

Donated by Pool and Spa News / Aquatics International

30. Dr Tom's Lifeguard Chronicles
$20

Donated by Aquatic Safety Group

31. (2) EZ-Tensioners
$180

Donated by Competitor Swim

32. Coastal Carry-All with Charms, Towel & Stanley Cup
$85

Donated by Underwater Hypoxic Blackout Prevention

33. Waterman Crew Jacket
$100

Donated by Original Waterman

34. Waterman Patrol Soft Shell Jacket
$85

Donated by Original Waterman

35. Carhartt Adventure Bag
$90

Donated by Aqua Creek Products

36. Swim Bag with Swimming Essentials
$30

Donated by Efficient Air Systems Inc

37. (3) Steadfast Rescue Tubes
$250

Donated by Steadfast Safety

38. Backpack & First Aid Kit
$125

Donated by Kemp

39. 10 CPR Masks and 10 Breathing Barrier Keychains
$65

Donated by D&D Technologies

40. Competitor 31” Pace Clock, White Face
$25

Donated by Pool Corp

42. HydroApps Facility Manager (1 Seasonal Facility)
$190

Donated by HydroApps

42. Facility Manager (1 Year-Round Facility)
$250

Donated by HydroApps

43. HydroApps Facility Manager (1 Year-Round Facility)
$25

Donated by HydroApps

44. HydroApps NEW Compliance Manager (1 Year)
$200

Donated by HydroApps

45. Framed Michael Phelps Cap & Photo
$220

Donated by Michael Phelps Foundation

46. Water Watcher books & card with RESPECT Bucket
$20

Donated by AOAP

47. Water Watcher books & card with RESPECT Bucket
$20

Donated by AOAP

48. Water Watcher books & card with RESPECT Bucket
$20

Donated by AOAP

49. Water Watcher books & card with RESPECT Bucket
$20

Donated by AOAP

50. Aqua Rock Fitness Cropped Puffer Vest
$25

Donated by Aqua Rock Fitness

51. Aqua Rock Fitness Hoodie
$17

Donated by Aqua Rock Fitness

