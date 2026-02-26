Battle Creek Area Chamber Of Commerce

Hosted by

Battle Creek Area Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

2026 Silent Observer Golf Outing

12111 Helmer Rd S

Battle Creek, MI 49015, USA

Individual Golfer
$70

$70 per person. We will partner you up to create a team of 4.

Team of Four Golfers
$280

18 holes and a carts for all of your golfers

Corporate Team
$400

Includes 18 holes and carts for four players and a hole sponsorship

Event sponsor
$3,000

Includes 18 holes and carts for eight players and a hole sponsorship. Logo on each of the team photos.

Hole Sponsor
$150

Sign on a designated hole. You are welcome to have a representative available at the hole to interact with the golfers

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