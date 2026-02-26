2026 Silent Observer Golf Outing

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About this event
$70 per person. We will partner you up to create a team of 4.
18 holes and a carts for all of your golfers
Includes 18 holes and carts for four players and a hole sponsorship
Includes 18 holes and carts for eight players and a hole sponsorship. Logo on each of the team photos.
Sign on a designated hole. You are welcome to have a representative available at the hole to interact with the golfers
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