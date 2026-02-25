Permian Basin Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

Hosted by

Permian Basin Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

About this event

2026 Silver Spoon Awards & State of the Industry Address

1 Fairway Dr

Odessa, TX 79765, USA

Individual Admission
$55
Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

This Sponsorship Level grants you (1) table of 8, your company logo on our website, and social media recognition.

Gold Sponsorship
$2,000

This Sponsorship Level grants you (2) tables of 8, your company logo on our website, social media recognition your company name on event signage.

Platinum Sponsorship
$3,000

This Sponsorship Level grants you (3) tables of 8, your company logo on our website, social media recognition, your company name on event signage and the ability to place company literature/items on each table.

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