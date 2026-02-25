2026 Silver Spoon Awards & State of the Industry Address

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About this event
This Sponsorship Level grants you (1) table of 8, your company logo on our website, and social media recognition.
This Sponsorship Level grants you (2) tables of 8, your company logo on our website, social media recognition your company name on event signage.
This Sponsorship Level grants you (3) tables of 8, your company logo on our website, social media recognition, your company name on event signage and the ability to place company literature/items on each table.
$
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