Metropolitan Choral Festival

Offered by

Metropolitan Choral Festival

About the memberships

2026 Singer Registration

2026 Standard Registration - Pay Electronically
$140

No expiration

Registration for a single singer for the 2026 MCF season, paying electronically. Please make sure you have read and understood the Choir Participation Agreement: https://tinyurl.com/mcf-cpa-2026

2026 Standard Registration - Pay by Check
Free

No expiration

Registration for a single singer for the 2025 MCF season, paying $140 by check via mail prior to the first rehearsal. Please make sure you have read and understood the Choir Participation Agreement: https://tinyurl.com/mcf-cpa-2026

2026 Student Registration - Pay Electronically
$70

No expiration

Registration for a single student singer for the 2026 MCF season, paying electronically. Please make sure you have read and understood the Choir Participation Agreement: https://tinyurl.com/mcf-cpa-2026

2026 Student Registration - Pay by Check
Free

No expiration

Registration for a single student singer for the 2025 MCF season, paying $70 by check via mail prior to the first rehearsal. Please make sure you have read and understood the Choir Participation Agreement: https://tinyurl.com/mcf-cpa-2026

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