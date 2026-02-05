2026 Singer Registration

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About the memberships
No expiration
Registration for a single singer for the 2026 MCF season, paying electronically. Please make sure you have read and understood the Choir Participation Agreement: https://tinyurl.com/mcf-cpa-2026
No expiration
Registration for a single singer for the 2025 MCF season, paying $140 by check via mail prior to the first rehearsal. Please make sure you have read and understood the Choir Participation Agreement: https://tinyurl.com/mcf-cpa-2026
No expiration
Registration for a single student singer for the 2026 MCF season, paying electronically. Please make sure you have read and understood the Choir Participation Agreement: https://tinyurl.com/mcf-cpa-2026
No expiration
Registration for a single student singer for the 2025 MCF season, paying $70 by check via mail prior to the first rehearsal. Please make sure you have read and understood the Choir Participation Agreement: https://tinyurl.com/mcf-cpa-2026
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