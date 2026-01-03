Hosted by

Racing City Chorus

About this event

2026 Singing Valentines Deliveries

Saratoga Springs

NY, USA

Basic Local Delivery
$50

In Saratoga Springs area, 4 hour window, single rose

Flower Upgrade - Mixed Vase Arrangement
$65

Rather than a single rose, the quartet will deliver a mixed bouquet of flowers in a vase

Flower Upgrade - A Dozen Roses
$110

Rather than a single rose, the quartet will deliver a dozen roses.

Time Window Upgrade - 2 Hour Window
$10

Rather than the standard 4 hour delivery window, this upgrade allows you to specify a 2 hour window.

Time Window Upgrade - 30 Minute Window
$20

Rather than the standard 4 hour delivery window, this upgrade allows you to specify a 30 minute window.

Distance Charge - First Outer Ring
$10

For deliveries to first outer ring, encompassing Schenectady, Glenville, Corinth, South Glens Falls, Greenwich, Cohoes

Distance Charge - Second Outer Ring
$20

For deliveries to second outer ring, encompassing Albany, Latham, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Queensbury

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