2026 Singing Valentines Deliveries

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About this event
In Saratoga Springs area, 4 hour window, single rose
Rather than a single rose, the quartet will deliver a mixed bouquet of flowers in a vase
Rather than a single rose, the quartet will deliver a dozen roses.
Rather than the standard 4 hour delivery window, this upgrade allows you to specify a 2 hour window.
Rather than the standard 4 hour delivery window, this upgrade allows you to specify a 30 minute window.
For deliveries to first outer ring, encompassing Schenectady, Glenville, Corinth, South Glens Falls, Greenwich, Cohoes
For deliveries to second outer ring, encompassing Albany, Latham, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Queensbury
$
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