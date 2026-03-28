Assistance League of Capistrano Valley

Hosted by

Assistance League of Capistrano Valley

About this event

2026 Anchors Aweigh Sip & Savor Gala

140 Avenida Pico

San Clemente, CA 92672, USA

Admiral Sponsor
$7,500
Captain Sponsor
$5,000
Lieutenant Sponsor
$2,500
Helmsman Sponsor
$1,500
Commander Sponsor
$1,000
Navigator Sponsor
$500
First Mate Sponsor
$250
Friend Sponsor
$100
Table Sponsorships
$1,500

Enjoy a private reserved table for up to eight guests, all with Admiral’s Access benefits.  Only 8 tables available—ideal for hosting clients, friends, or colleagues in a more exclusive setting.

Admiral's Access VIP Ticket
$135

Only 45 tickets available

A complete and memorable experience including:
• Event entry
• Food and standard beverage access
• Full access to auction experiences
Upgrade your evening with added exclusivity and convenience:
• 30-minute early entry cocktail reception
• First access to the wine pull (always a favorite!)
• Early access to the silent auction
• Priority seating selection

General Admission Ticket
$95

A complete and memorable experience including:
• Event entry
• Food and standard beverage access
• Full access to auction experiences

Drink tickets (beer, wine, cocktails)
$5

Drink tickets (beer, wine, cocktails)

Add a donation for Assistance League of Capistrano Valley

$

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