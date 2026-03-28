2026 Anchors Aweigh Sip & Savor Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy a private reserved table for up to eight guests, all with Admiral’s Access benefits. Only 8 tables available—ideal for hosting clients, friends, or colleagues in a more exclusive setting.
Only 45 tickets available
A complete and memorable experience including:
• Event entry
• Food and standard beverage access
• Full access to auction experiences
Upgrade your evening with added exclusivity and convenience:
• 30-minute early entry cocktail reception
• First access to the wine pull (always a favorite!)
• Early access to the silent auction
• Priority seating selection
A complete and memorable experience including:
• Event entry
• Food and standard beverage access
• Full access to auction experiences
Drink tickets (beer, wine, cocktails)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!