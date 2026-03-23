2026 SIRTC Casino Night

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes finger foods. BYOB
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes finger foods. BYOB
Includes 8 tickets, Recognition at event, Name/Logo on a sighn at a table, Name/Logo and direct links share on social media, Promotional items given out at event (must provide items)
Includes 4 tickets, recognition at event, Name/Logo on a sign at table, Name/Logo posted on social media.
Includes 2 event tickets, recognition at event, Name/Logo posted to social media.
$
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