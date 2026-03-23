Southern Illinois Regional Training Center

Hosted by

Southern Illinois Regional Training Center

About this event

2026 SIRTC Casino Night

1003 N Main St

Edwardsville, IL 62025, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes finger foods. BYOB

Couples Ticket
$140

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes finger foods. BYOB

High Roller Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes 8 tickets, Recognition at event, Name/Logo on a sighn at a table, Name/Logo and direct links share on social media, Promotional items given out at event (must provide items)

Lucky Ace Sponsorship
$750

Includes 4 tickets, recognition at event, Name/Logo on a sign at table, Name/Logo posted on social media.

Card Shark Sponsorship
$250

Includes 2 event tickets, recognition at event, Name/Logo posted to social media.

Add a donation for Southern Illinois Regional Training Center

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