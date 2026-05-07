2026 Sister for Sister Conference Ad and Sponsorship

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
Specifications: Camera-ready advertisements must be submitted in PDF, JPEG, TIF, EPS, or MS Word format (300 dpi or higher)
Specifications: Camera-ready advertisements must be submitted in PDF, JPEG, TIF, EPS, or MS Word format (300 dpi or higher)
Specifications: Camera-ready advertisements must be submitted in PDF, JPEG, TIF, EPS, or MS Word format (300 dpi or higher)
• Luncheon speaking opportunity
• Full-page ad placement
• Digital and on-site branding recognition
• Post-event recognition
• One VIP table (10 seats)
• Website and event materials logo placement
• Half-page ad placement
• Luncheon branding recognition
• Verbal recognition during the event
• One VIP table (10 seats)
• Website and program logo placement
• Quarter-page ad placement
• Luncheon recognition
• Five event seats included
• Website, signage, and program recognition
• Sponsor listing in event materials - two event tickets included
• Funds a $500 scholarship presented in the sponsor’s name
• Recognition during the scholarship presentation
• One event ticket included
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!