National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Inc., Metropolitan Nashville Chapter
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National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Inc., Metropolitan Nashville Chapter

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National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Inc., Metropolitan Nashville Chapter

About this event

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2026 Sister for Sister Conference Ad and Sponsorship

Add a donation for National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Inc., Metropolitan Nashville Chapter

$

Full page (8.5” x 11”)
$150

Specifications: Camera-ready advertisements must be submitted in PDF, JPEG, TIF, EPS, or MS Word format (300 dpi or higher)  

Half page (8.5” x 5.5”)
$100

Specifications: Camera-ready advertisements must be submitted in PDF, JPEG, TIF, EPS, or MS Word format (300 dpi or higher)  

Quarter page (4.25” x 5.5”)
$50

Specifications: Camera-ready advertisements must be submitted in PDF, JPEG, TIF, EPS, or MS Word format (300 dpi or higher)  

  

EMPOWERMENT SPONSOR
$10,000

• Luncheon speaking opportunity
• Full-page ad placement
• Digital and on-site branding recognition
• Post-event recognition
• One VIP table (10 seats)

LEADERSHIP SPONSOR
$7,500

• Website and event materials logo placement
• Half-page ad placement
• Luncheon branding recognition
• Verbal recognition during the event
• One VIP table (10 seats)

UNITY SPONSOR
$5,000

• Website and program logo placement
• Quarter-page ad placement
• Luncheon recognition
• Five event seats included


SISTERHOOD SPONSOR
$2,500

• Website, signage, and program recognition
• Sponsor listing in event materials - two event tickets included 

STUDENT SCHOLARSHIP SPONSOR
$1,000

• Funds a $500 scholarship presented in the sponsor’s name
• Recognition during the scholarship presentation
• One event ticket included

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