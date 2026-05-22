Saint Joseph Parenting Center

Hosted by

Saint Joseph Parenting Center

About this event

2026 SJPC Annual Golf Outing

1323 King St

Greenwich, CT 06831, USA

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Foursome
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy a day on the course while making a meaningful impact in our community!

Our Foursome Package includes:

  • Golf for 4 players
  • Lunch & dinner reception
  • On-course refreshments
  • Player gift bags

Perfect for entertaining clients, gathering friends, or treating your team — all in support of Saint Joseph Parenting Center and families at risk of child abuse and neglect.

Individual Player
$500

Individual Player Ticket includes:

  • One golfer entry
  • Lunch & dinner reception
  • On-course refreshments
  • Player gift bag

Join us for a fun day of golf, networking, and community impact while supporting Saint Joseph Parenting Center and families in need.

BBQ Lunch Only
$35

Join us before the tournament for a casual BBQ lunch with fellow supporters, golfers, sponsors, and friends of Saint Joseph Parenting Center. Perfect for guests who want to enjoy the event atmosphere and support the mission without participating in golf.

Dinner Only
$50

Join us after the tournament for a casual buffet dinner, short program, golf awards, raffle winners, and an evening of community and celebration in support of Saint Joseph Parenting Center. Perfect for guests who want to enjoy the festivities without participating in golf.

Raffle Ticket (Individual)
$20

One raffle ticket

Raffle Tickets (10 Tickets)
$100

Ten raffle tickets

Add a donation for Saint Joseph Parenting Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!