2026 SJPC Annual Golf Outing

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Enjoy a day on the course while making a meaningful impact in our community!
Our Foursome Package includes:
Perfect for entertaining clients, gathering friends, or treating your team — all in support of Saint Joseph Parenting Center and families at risk of child abuse and neglect.
Individual Player Ticket includes:
Join us for a fun day of golf, networking, and community impact while supporting Saint Joseph Parenting Center and families in need.
Join us before the tournament for a casual BBQ lunch with fellow supporters, golfers, sponsors, and friends of Saint Joseph Parenting Center. Perfect for guests who want to enjoy the event atmosphere and support the mission without participating in golf.
Join us after the tournament for a casual buffet dinner, short program, golf awards, raffle winners, and an evening of community and celebration in support of Saint Joseph Parenting Center. Perfect for guests who want to enjoy the festivities without participating in golf.
One raffle ticket
Ten raffle tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!