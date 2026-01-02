2026 SkillBuildHer Luncheon: Professional/Corporate Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
This donation includes your + 1.5 lunch students.
THANK YOU!
Included in All Packages
• Direct engagement with 89 ambitious young women
• Team volunteer experience focused on women's empowerment
• Recognition on Yes, M.I.S.S. Inc. website
• Post-event impact report
• Tax-deductible contribution (501(c)(3) nonprofit)
• Networking with community leaders and fellow sponsors
Meaningful engagement at an accessible investment level
• 5 team members participate with event t-shirts
• Logo placement on event materials and program
• Your logo on student certificates
• 1 boosted social media post
• Photo album and photo opportunity with students
• Post-event impact report with photos and outcomes
• Recognition from stage
Strong team presence with featured brand visibility
• 10 team members participate with event t-shirts
• Featured logo placement on event materials and program
• Your logo on student certificates
• 1 boosted social media post
• Photo album and photo opportunity with students
• Post-event impact report with photos and outcomes
• Recognition from stage
Premier visibility with keynote opportunity and maximum team engagement
• Deliver a 5-minute keynote address to 89 students and professionals
• 15 team members participate with branded t-shirts (your company logo + event details)
• Premium logo placement on all event materials, signage, and program
• Your logo featured on student certificates
• 1 boosted social media post with cross marketing opportunity
• Exclusive photo album and photo opportunity with students
• Post-event impact report with photos and outcomes
• Recognition from stage throughout the event
