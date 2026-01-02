Yes, M.I.S.S. Inc.

Hosted by

Yes, M.I.S.S. Inc.

About this event

2026 SkillBuildHer Luncheon: Professional/Corporate Sponsorship

201 Memorial Dr

Paterson, NJ 07505, USA

General admission item
General admission
$150

This donation includes your + 1.5 lunch students.
THANK YOU!

Included in All Packages

• Direct engagement with 89 ambitious young women

• Team volunteer experience focused on women's empowerment

• Recognition on Yes, M.I.S.S. Inc. website

• Post-event impact report

• Tax-deductible contribution (501(c)(3) nonprofit)

• Networking with community leaders and fellow sponsors

Motivation Sponsor item
Motivation Sponsor
$1,000

Meaningful engagement at an accessible investment level

• 5 team members participate with event t-shirts

• Logo placement on event materials and program

• Your logo on student certificates

• 1 boosted social media post

• Photo album and photo opportunity with students

• Post-event impact report with photos and outcomes

• Recognition from stage

Included in All Packages

• Direct engagement with 89 ambitious young women

• Team volunteer experience focused on women's empowerment

• Recognition on Yes, M.I.S.S. Inc. website

• Post-event impact report

• Tax-deductible contribution (501(c)(3) nonprofit)

• Networking with community leaders and fellow sponsors

Innovation Sponsor item
Innovation Sponsor
$3,000

Strong team presence with featured brand visibility

• 10 team members participate with event t-shirts

• Featured logo placement on event materials and program

• Your logo on student certificates

• 1 boosted social media post

• Photo album and photo opportunity with students

• Post-event impact report with photos and outcomes

• Recognition from stage

Included in All Packages

• Direct engagement with 89 ambitious young women

• Team volunteer experience focused on women's empowerment

• Recognition on Yes, M.I.S.S. Inc. website

• Post-event impact report

• Tax-deductible contribution (501(c)(3) nonprofit)

• Networking with community leaders and fellow sponsors

Empowerment Sponsor item
Empowerment Sponsor
$5,000

Premier visibility with keynote opportunity and maximum team engagement

• Deliver a 5-minute keynote address to 89 students and professionals

• 15 team members participate with branded t-shirts (your company logo + event details)

• Premium logo placement on all event materials, signage, and program

• Your logo featured on student certificates

• 1 boosted social media post with cross marketing opportunity

• Exclusive photo album and photo opportunity with students

• Post-event impact report with photos and outcomes

• Recognition from stage throughout the event

Included in All Packages

• Direct engagement with 89 ambitious young women

• Team volunteer experience focused on women's empowerment

• Recognition on Yes, M.I.S.S. Inc. website

• Post-event impact report

• Tax-deductible contribution (501(c)(3) nonprofit)

• Networking with community leaders and fellow sponsors

Add a donation for Yes, M.I.S.S. Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!