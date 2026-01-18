2026 Slate Belt Pride Sponsorship

-The MC will provide verbal acknowledgements of your sponsorship each time they ascend the stage throughout the duration of the Slate Belt Pride Festival -Opportunity to give the MC promotional merchandise to promote while on stage -Mentions on all local Radio and Print/Digital Media -Logo on all promotional materials including Festival volunteer shirt (if sponsor is confirmed in time) -Logo with hyperlink on Slate Belt Prides Festival event Page -Opportunity to provide banner(s) to be displayed below the stage -10’ x 10’ vendor space in prime location