2026 SLC Silent Auction: Mission Possible

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Starting bid
Agents need time to recharge. This Mayhaw Lane Naturals gift basket is packed with soothing, natural essentials designed to refresh, restore, and keep you mission-ready.
Items include: Bar of Black Raspberry & Vanilla Soap, Citrus Garden Pure Body Butter, Raspberry Tarte Bath Bomb, and Vanilla Lavender Tallow Lip Balm. ($34 value)
Starting bid
Agents are tasked with securing maximum cold storage under any conditions. This premium insulated cooler is built for durability, performance, and long-lasting temperature control. Whether for tailgates, road trips, beach days, or outdoor missions, this high-capacity cooler keeps your essentials ice-cold and mission-ready.
Starting bid
Agents are tasked with fueling productivity and powering through any mission. This premium coffee maker delivers barista-style convenience right at home—perfect for early mornings, late-night study sessions, or daily routines. With sleek design and versatile brewing options, this is the ultimate upgrade for any coffee lover.
Starting bid
Agents are assigned to keep things cool under pressure. This high-capacity insulated backpack cooler is built for convenience, portability, and performance—perfect for tailgates, road trips, beach days, or campus events. Designed to hold everything you need while keeping contents cold for hours, this is a mission-ready essential for life on the go.
Starting bid
Agents are assigned to achieve a polished, professional look with precision and speed. This high-performance tourmaline ceramic flat iron delivers sleek, smooth styling with salon-quality results. Whether preparing for presentations, interviews, or a night out, this tool ensures you show up confident and mission-ready.
Starting bid
Agents are tasked with securing a professional-level styling essential. This high-performance ionic ceramic hair dryer delivers fast drying, smooth results, and salon-quality styling from the comfort of home. Whether preparing for presentations, interviews, or a night out, this mission ensures you show up polished and confident.
Starting bid
Your mission is to transform any space into a warm, inviting escape. This wax warmer bundle paired with multiple scented wax melts creates the perfect cozy atmosphere for studying, relaxing, or hosting. Simple, stylish, and endlessly enjoyable—this is an easy win for any agent.
Starting bid
Agents are assigned to secure the ultimate relaxation experience. This beautifully curated lavender spa gift set delivers calm, comfort, and a touch of luxury—perfect for unwinding after long days of classes, conferences, or work. A complete self-care bundle designed to relax the mind and recharge the body.
Starting bid
Your mission is to travel smarter, not harder. This sleek and versatile weekend travel bag is built for agents on the move—perfect for quick getaways, business trips, gym sessions, or conference travel. With ample storage and a clean, professional design, this bag ensures you arrive prepared and in style.
Starting bid
Agents are tasked with securing the ultimate comfort upgrade. This ultra-soft heated throw blanket delivers warmth, relaxation, and premium coziness at the push of a button. Perfect for late-night studying, movie marathons, or unwinding after a long day, this high-value item is designed for maximum comfort and everyday luxury.
Starting bid
Agents are tasked with securing a dozen premium, farm-fresh eggs straight from Williams Valley Farms. Locally sourced and full of flavor, this bundle delivers freshness you can’t find in stores. Whether for breakfast missions or baking operations, this is a simple but high-value grab.
⚠️ Handle with care—this intel is fragile.
Starting bid
Agents are tasked with securing a dozen premium, farm-fresh eggs straight from Williams Valley Farms. Locally sourced and full of flavor, this bundle delivers freshness you can’t find in stores. Whether for breakfast missions or baking operations, this is a simple but high-value grab.
⚠️ Handle with care—this intel is fragile.
Starting bid
Agents are equipped with the ultimate blend of comfort and style. This sleek, neutral-toned lounge set is perfect for travel missions, study sessions, or off-duty relaxation. Designed for both performance and comfort, this set is a must-have for any agent looking to stay cozy while looking sharp.
Starting bid
Every agent needs reliable gear for daily missions. This practical bundle includes must-have essentials for work, travel, and on-the-go operations. Whether heading to class, the office, or a weekend mission, this kit keeps agents prepared and hydrated.
Starting bid
Top agents require gear that delivers both performance and professionalism. This Georgia FBLA Collegiate fleece jacket is the perfect outer layer for conferences, travel, and everyday missions. Sleek, warm, and branded for success—this piece signals you’re part of the elite.
Starting bid
Agents must always be mission-ready—and that includes looking sharp. This Georgia FBLA Collegiate performance polo delivers a clean, professional look perfect for conferences, presentations, and everyday operations. Lightweight, breathable, and branded for success.
⚠️ Dress like an agent. Perform like a leader.
Starting bid
Agents deserve time to recharge—and this all-in-one glam and self-care kit delivers. Packed with beauty essentials, bath treats, and pampering must-haves, this bundle is perfect for a relaxing reset or getting mission-ready in style.
⚠️ Glow mode: Activated.
Starting bid
Every agent needs a little bit of everything—this essentials kit is packed with fun and function. From self-care to creative tools, this bundle is perfect for everyday missions or a thoughtful gift.
Starting bid
Every elite agent needs to look the part. This deluxe glam kit includes beauty essentials, skincare, and stylish accessories to keep you mission-ready at all times.
💄🕶️ Confidence is your greatest asset.
Starting bid
Capture life’s sweetest milestones with this adorable letterboard gift set. Perfect for baby announcements, monthly photos, or meaningful messages, this keepsake is a must-have for growing families.
📸 Because every moment deserves to be remembered.
Starting bid
Every agent needs the perfect tool to sign, plan, and execute. This handmade beaded pen cover adds a touch of personality and style to every mission.
✨ Because even the smallest details matter.
Starting bid
Unlock unlimited possibilities with this $25 Amazon gift card—your access pass to millions of items, fast delivery, and endless options.
📦 Your mission. Your choice.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!