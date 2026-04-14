2026 Smyrna Little League All Star Sponsor Add On

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About the memberships
No expiration
• Continued sponsorship throughout All-Star season
• Company logo on All-Star banners at Brinkley Park throughout All-Star season
• Company logo on banner that travels with each team, to each tournament game
• Logo placement on All-Star practice shirts
• In-game recognition during Brinkley Park-hosted All-Star game announcements
• Logo included in team programs where applicable*
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