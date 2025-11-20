2026 Smyrna Little League Hall of Fame Sponsorship

No expiration
• Presenting sponsor for one of the following weekly social media posts (SPRING ONLY):
• Saturday Schedule
• Photo of the Week
• Coach Spotlight
• Weekly League Standings
• Board Member Spotlight
• Presenting sponsor of one divisional playoff bracket with logo on tournament bracket board (ex. Rookie 7U Playoffs presented by Company Name)
• Two (2) complimentary tickets to the annual SLL Spring Fundraiser in April
• Logo placement on outfield windscreen on ALL fields at Brinkley Park
• Continued sponsorship throughout All-Star season
• Company logo on All-Star banners at Brinkley Park throughout All-Star season
• Company logo on banner that travels with each team, to each tournament game
• Logo placement on All-Star practice shirts
• In-game recognition during Brinkley Park-hosted All-Star game announcements
• Logo included in All-Star team programs where applicable*
• Company name on the back of one team jersey (SPRING ONLY)
• Recognition at Opening Day ceremony
• Logo placement on SLL website with link to your organizations website
• Invitation to Sponsor Day in April
• ‘Official Partner of Smyrna Little League’ Decal
