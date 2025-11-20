2026 Smyrna Little League Hall of Fame Sponsorship

Hall of Fame (1 Year)
$2,500

No expiration

• Presenting sponsor for one of the following weekly social media posts (SPRING ONLY):

• Saturday Schedule

• Photo of the Week

• Coach Spotlight

• Weekly League Standings

• Board Member Spotlight


• Presenting sponsor of one divisional playoff bracket with logo on tournament bracket board (ex. Rookie 7U Playoffs presented by Company Name)


• Two (2) complimentary tickets to the annual SLL Spring Fundraiser in April


• Logo placement on outfield windscreen on ALL fields at Brinkley Park


• Continued sponsorship throughout All-Star season


• Company logo on All-Star banners at Brinkley Park throughout All-Star season


• Company logo on banner that travels with each team, to each tournament game


• Logo placement on All-Star practice shirts


• In-game recognition during Brinkley Park-hosted All-Star game announcements


• Logo included in All-Star team programs where applicable*


• Company name on the back of one team jersey (SPRING ONLY)


• Recognition at Opening Day ceremony


• Logo placement on SLL website with link to your organizations website


• Invitation to Sponsor Day in April


• ‘Official Partner of Smyrna Little League’ Decal

Hall of Fame (2 Year)
$4,500

No expiration

• Presenting sponsor for one of the following weekly social media posts (SPRING ONLY):

• Saturday Schedule

• Photo of the Week

• Coach Spotlight

• Weekly League Standings

• Board Member Spotlight



• Presenting sponsor of one divisional playoff bracket with logo on tournament bracket board (ex. Rookie 7U Playoffs presented by Company Name)


• Two (2) complimentary tickets to the annual SLL Spring Fundraiser in April


• Logo placement on outfield windscreen on ALL fields at Brinkley Park



• Continued sponsorship throughout All-Star season



• Company logo on All-Star banners at Brinkley Park throughout All-Star season



• Company logo on banner that travels with each team, to each tournament game



• Logo placement on All-Star practice shirts



• In-game recognition during Brinkley Park-hosted All-Star game announcements


• Logo included in All-Star team programs where applicable*



• Company name on the back of one team jersey (SPRING ONLY)



• Recognition at Opening Day ceremony


• Logo placement on SLL website with link to your organizations website



• Invitation to Sponsor Day in April


• ‘Official Partner of Smyrna Little League’ Decal

