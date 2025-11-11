Smyrna Little League

2026 Smyrna Little League Sponsorship

All-Star Sponsor (1 Year)
$1,500

No expiration

• Continued sponsorship throughout All-Star season
• Company logo on All-Star banners at Brinkley Park throughout All-Star season
• Company logo on banner that travels with each team, to each tournament game
• Logo placement on All-Star practice shirts
• In-game recognition during Brinkley Park-hosted All-Star game announcements
• Logo included in team programs where applicable*

Gold Glove Sponsor (1 Year)
$750

No expiration

• Company name on the back of one team jersey (SPRING ONLY)
• Recognition at Opening Day ceremony
• Logo placement on outfield windscreen on one field at Brinkley Park
• Logo placement on SLL website with link to your organizations website
• Invitation to Sponsor Day in April

Silver Slugger (1 Year)
$500

No expiration

• Logo placement on outfield windscreen on one field at Brinkley Park
• Logo placement on SLL website with link to your organizations website
• Invitation to Sponsor Day in April

All-Star Sponsor (2 Years)
$2,700

No expiration

(10% Multi-year discount)

• Continued sponsorship throughout All-Star season
• Company logo on All-Star banners at Brinkley Park throughout All-Star season
• Company logo on banner that travels with each team, to each tournament game
• Logo placement on All-Star practice shirts
• In-game recognition during Brinkley Park-hosted All-Star game announcements
• Logo included in team programs where applicable*

Gold Glove Sponsor (2 Years)
$1,350

No expiration

(10% Multi-year discount)

• Company name on the back of one team jersey (SPRING ONLY)
• Recognition at Opening Day ceremony
• Logo placement on outfield windscreen on one field at Brinkley Park
• Logo placement on SLL website with link to your organizations website
• Invitation to Sponsor Day in April

Silver Slugger (2 Years)
$900

No expiration

(10% Multi-year discount)

• Logo placement on outfield windscreen on one field at Brinkley Park
• Logo placement on SLL website with link to your organizations website
• Invitation to Sponsor Day in April

