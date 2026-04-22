2026 Snap Hook Foundation Golf Tournament

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About this event
Grants player access to range beforehand, a cart, 18 holes, breakfast, lunch, an appreciation goodie bag, awards banquet, and after party. Use this option to purchase anywhere from one (1) to three (3) tickets. (For a full team of four players, use the team ticket option below.)
Boost your chances—add raffle tickets and mulligans now (or buy on tournament day).
Grants four (4) players access to range beforehand, two (2) carts, 18 holes, breakfast, lunch, appreciation goodie bags, awards banquet, and after party.
Boost your chances—add raffle tickets and mulligans now (or buy on tournament day).
One ticket = one chance to score a prize in our raffle. Good luck!
Get a repeat shot that doesn't count on your scorecard. Max two (2) per player entry.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive viewing of the tournament with lunch included.
$
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