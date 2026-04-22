Snap Hook Foundation

Hosted by

Snap Hook Foundation

About this event

2026 Snap Hook Foundation Golf Tournament

11223 Luna Rd

Dallas, TX 75229, USA

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: Single (1) Player Entry
$149
Available until Jun 30

Grants player access to range beforehand, a cart, 18 holes, breakfast, lunch, an appreciation goodie bag, awards banquet, and after party. Use this option to purchase anywhere from one (1) to three (3) tickets. (For a full team of four players, use the team ticket option below.)

Boost your chances—add raffle tickets and mulligans now (or buy on tournament day).

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: Full Team Entry (4 Players)
$549
Available until Jun 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grants four (4) players access to range beforehand, two (2) carts, 18 holes, breakfast, lunch, appreciation goodie bags, awards banquet, and after party.


Boost your chances—add raffle tickets and mulligans now (or buy on tournament day).

Raffle Tickets
$5

One ticket = one chance to score a prize in our raffle. Good luck!

Mulligan
$25

Get a repeat shot that doesn't count on your scorecard. Max two (2) per player entry.

Spectator Ticket
$45

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive viewing of the tournament with lunch included.

Add a donation for Snap Hook Foundation

$

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