2026 Snap Hook Sponsor Packages

As a ‘Holy Grail’ Sponsor, you take center stage in powering the mission of Snap Hook Foundation. Your support doesn’t just elevate the tournament experience—it directly drives meaningful impact for the families we serve alongside Vogel Alcove, all while positioning your brand at the forefront of a highly engaged, community-driven audience.

Premier Brand Presence: Enjoy top-tier visibility with your logo featured across event shirts, main banners, and prominent signage throughout the course, including exclusive placement at a premium hole.

Ultimate Player Experience: Three (3) complimentary foursomes (12 players) to join us on the course and be part of an unforgettable day.

Maximized Exposure: Receive a minimum of three (3) dedicated social media posts , plus additional mentions highlighting your leadership-level support.

Elevated On-Site Activation: Opportunity to include branded items in every player’s swag bag, ensuring your brand is experienced by all participants.

All-Inclusive Enhancements: Includes 50 raffle tickets and 6 mulligans (a combined $400 value)—giving your team every opportunity to fully engage in the day’s excitement.

Top Recognition: Verbal recognition throughout the event, positioning your brand as a leading supporter of the tournament and its impact.