Snap Hook Foundation

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Snap Hook Foundation

About this event

2026 Snap Hook Sponsor Packages

TBD

Hole Sponsor
$300

Dedicated signage with your company logo at one (1) hole on the course.

Cart Sponsor | "Wheels of Fortune" Sponsor
$1,000

Your logo is prominently displayed on all player golf carts.

'Green Jacket Hopeful' Package
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your support as a ‘Green Jacket' Sponsor is crucial to the success of The Snap Hook Foundation, helping Vogel Alcove continue its vital work. This tier offers key visibility and acknowledges your commitment to the community.


  • Essential Branding: Your logo will be featured on shared event signage and prominently displayed on the tournament website.
  • Player Participation: One (1) complimentary foursome (4 players) entry to the tournament.
  • Course Recognition: Benefit from shared hole signage, ensuring your brand is seen on the course.
  • Digital Shoutout: Receive one (1) dedicated social media shoutout, acknowledging your contribution.
  • Swag Bag Presence: Include your promotional item or merchandise in every player's gift bag.
  • Verbal Appreciation: Receive a heartfelt verbal thank-you during the event.
'Birdie-rific' Package
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a ‘Birdie-rific’ Sponsor, your generous contribution helps us soar towards our fundraising goals, while ensuring your brand gains significant recognition among our engaged audience.


  • Strong Branding Visibility: Your logo will be prominently displayed on event shirts, main banners, and dedicated signage at one (1) premium hole.
  • Player Participation: Two (2) complimentary foursomes (8 players) entry to the tournament.
  • Amplify Your Message: Receive a dedicated social media post across our platforms, highlighting your support.
  • Swag Bag Boost: Ensure your promotional item or merchandise is included in every player's gift bag.
  • Event-Day Recognition: Receive verbal recognition and thank-yous during the event.
'Holy Grail' Package
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

As a ‘Holy Grail’ Sponsor, you take center stage in powering the mission of Snap Hook Foundation. Your support doesn’t just elevate the tournament experience—it directly drives meaningful impact for the families we serve alongside Vogel Alcove, all while positioning your brand at the forefront of a highly engaged, community-driven audience.

  • Premier Brand Presence: Enjoy top-tier visibility with your logo featured across event shirts, main banners, and prominent signage throughout the course, including exclusive placement at a premium hole.
  • Ultimate Player Experience: Three (3) complimentary foursomes (12 players) to join us on the course and be part of an unforgettable day.
  • Maximized Exposure: Receive a minimum of three (3) dedicated social media posts, plus additional mentions highlighting your leadership-level support.
  • Elevated On-Site Activation: Opportunity to include branded items in every player’s swag bag, ensuring your brand is experienced by all participants.
  • All-Inclusive Enhancements: Includes 50 raffle tickets and 6 mulligans (a combined $400 value)—giving your team every opportunity to fully engage in the day’s excitement.
  • Top Recognition: Verbal recognition throughout the event, positioning your brand as a leading supporter of the tournament and its impact.
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