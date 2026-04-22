2026 Snap Hook Sponsor Packages

Hosted by
About this event
Dedicated signage with your company logo at one (1) hole on the course.
Your logo is prominently displayed on all player golf carts.
Your support as a ‘Green Jacket' Sponsor is crucial to the success of The Snap Hook Foundation, helping Vogel Alcove continue its vital work. This tier offers key visibility and acknowledges your commitment to the community.
As a ‘Birdie-rific’ Sponsor, your generous contribution helps us soar towards our fundraising goals, while ensuring your brand gains significant recognition among our engaged audience.
As a ‘Holy Grail’ Sponsor, you take center stage in powering the mission of Snap Hook Foundation. Your support doesn’t just elevate the tournament experience—it directly drives meaningful impact for the families we serve alongside Vogel Alcove, all while positioning your brand at the forefront of a highly engaged, community-driven audience.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!