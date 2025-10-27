2026 SNF Midwinter Golf Tournament Sponsorship

3025 Denver St

San Diego, CA 92117, USA

The Obrenović - Tee Sponsor "Mali"
$50

Small size sign displayed on Tee Box at one golf course hole for all 3 rounds.

The Obrenović - Tee Sponsor "Prosečan"
$100

Medium size sign displayed on Tee Box at one golf course hole for all 3 rounds.

The Obrenović - Tee Sponsor "Velikodušni"
$200

Large sign displayed on Tee Box at one golf course hole for all 3 rounds.

The Lazarević Sponsor
$250

Digital Display at social hall, recognition in banquet program

The Dušanić Sponsor
$500

(2) Admission passess to all events at tournament

Special Recognition in banquet program

Digital Display at social hall


The Nemanjić Sponsor
$1,000

(2) Admission passess to all events at tournament

(2) Banquet tickets

Reserved seating at the banquet & special recognition in banquet program

Digital Display at social hall


The Karađorđević Crown Sponsor
$2,500

(4) Admission passess to all events at tournament

(4) Banquet tickets

Reserved seating at the banquet & special recognition in banquet program

Digital Display at social hall


The Double Eagle Sponsor
$5,000

Golf Foursome

(4) Admission passess to all events at tournament

(4) Banquet tickets

VIP Parking all weekend

Reserved seating at the banquet & special recognition in banquet program

Digital Display at social hall


White Eagle Trophy Sponsor
$150

Presentation of award at banquet

Recognition in banquet program

Add a donation for SERBIAN NATIONAL FEDERATION LODGE #89

$

