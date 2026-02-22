Monterey High PTSA

Hosted by

Monterey High PTSA

About this event

2026 Sober Grad Night

400 Beach St

Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA

General Admission
$150

All inclusive event, ENJOY UNLIMITED RIDES, GAMES, FRIGHT WALK, DJ DANCE PARTY, KAROKE, MINI-GOLF, LASER TAG, ARCADE GAMES, FREE DRINKS, $20 FOOD CREDIT, AND MIDNIGHT MUNCHIES! ! - Open to all Monterey High School 2026 Graduates - - Buses will leave Monterey High at 8:00pm and return at 3:00am. Each attendee and parent/guardian MUST SIGN AND SUBMIT a Release and Waiver form before student receives their confirmed ticket wristband. Release and Waiver Forms will be emailed to you for signature. Forms may be submitted online, via email to [email protected], dropped at Front Office or mailed to the school. Must be received on or before Friday May 22nd.


Sponsor a Graduate
$150

Sponsor a Graduate who may be otherwise unable to attend Sober Grad Night 2026. Need will be determined by PTSA Board in coordination with MHS Administration

Payment Plan - 1 of 3
$50

Due Now- ticket payment plan 1 of 3. Full payment and signed Release and Waiver form are due on or before Friday May 22nd to participate in Sober Grad 2026.


All inclusive event, ENJOY UNLIMITED RIDES, GAMES, FRIGHT WALK, DJ DANCE PARTY, KAROKE, MINI-GOLF, LASER TAG, ARCADE GAMES, FREE DRINKS, $20 FOOD CREDIT, AND MIDNIGHT MUNCHIES! ! - Open to all Monterey High School 2026 Graduates - - Buses will leave Monterey High at 8:00pm and return at 3:00am. Each attendee and parent/guardian MUST SIGN AND SUBMIT a Release and Waiver form before student receives their confirmed ticket wristband. Release and Waiver Forms will be emailed to you for signature. Forms may be submitted online, via email to [email protected], dropped at Front Office or mailed to the school. Must be received on or before Friday May 22nd.



Payment Plan - 2 of 3
$50

Due March 22- ticket payment plan 2 of 3. Full payment and signed Release and Waiver form are due on or before Friday May 22nd to participate in Sober Grad 2026.


All inclusive event, ENJOY UNLIMITED RIDES, GAMES, FRIGHT WALK, DJ DANCE PARTY, KAROKE, MINI-GOLF, LASER TAG, ARCADE GAMES, FREE DRINKS, $20 FOOD CREDIT, AND MIDNIGHT MUNCHIES! ! - Open to all Monterey High School 2026 Graduates - - Buses will leave Monterey High at 8:00pm and return at 3:00am. Each attendee and parent/guardian MUST SIGN AND SUBMIT a Release and Waiver form before student receives their confirmed ticket wristband. Release and Waiver Forms will be emailed to you for signature. Forms may be submitted online, via email to [email protected], dropped at Front Office or mailed to the school. Must be received on or before Friday May 22nd.


Payment Plan - 3 of 3
$50

Due May 22- ticket payment plan 3 of 3. Full payment and signed Release and Waiver form are due on or before Friday May 22nd to participate in Sober Grad 2026.


All inclusive event, ENJOY UNLIMITED RIDES, GAMES, FRIGHT WALK, DJ DANCE PARTY, KAROKE, MINI-GOLF, LASER TAG, ARCADE GAMES, FREE DRINKS, $20 FOOD CREDIT, AND MIDNIGHT MUNCHIES! ! - Open to all Monterey High School 2026 Graduates - - Buses will leave Monterey High at 8:00pm and return at 3:00am. Each attendee and parent/guardian MUST SIGN AND SUBMIT a Release and Waiver form before student receives their confirmed ticket wristband. Release and Waiver Forms will be emailed to you for signature. Forms may be submitted online or via email to [email protected], dropped at Front Office or mailed to the school. Must be received on or before Friday May 22nd.


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