2026 Sober Grad Night

Due Now- ticket payment plan 1 of 3. Full payment and signed Release and Waiver form are due on or before Friday May 22nd to participate in Sober Grad 2026.





All inclusive event, ENJOY UNLIMITED RIDES, GAMES, FRIGHT WALK, DJ DANCE PARTY, KAROKE, MINI-GOLF, LASER TAG, ARCADE GAMES, FREE DRINKS, $20 FOOD CREDIT, AND MIDNIGHT MUNCHIES! ! - Open to all Monterey High School 2026 Graduates - - Buses will leave Monterey High at 8:00pm and return at 3:00am. Each attendee and parent/guardian MUST SIGN AND SUBMIT a Release and Waiver form before student receives their confirmed ticket wristband. Release and Waiver Forms will be emailed to you for signature. Forms may be submitted online, via email to [email protected], dropped at Front Office or mailed to the school. Must be received on or before Friday May 22nd.







