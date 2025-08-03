Hosted by

UMHS Sober Grad Night Booster Club

2026 Sober Grad Night Event

1 Red Hawk Pkwy

Placerville, CA 95667, USA

Right On Time Ticket
$75
Available until May 16

You are right on time to get a ticket to Senior Spectacular and spend the entire night enjoying all there is at APEX with your friends!

It's the Right Time to buy between 02/28/26 and 05/15/26! Don't miss out on this great price!

It's not too late! Ticket
$100

Couldn't decide? It's okay, we know, there's a lot going on, but you still get an entire night of excitement at APEX and we can't wait to see you!

Tickets are on sale until 5/21/26!

