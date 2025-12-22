Apopka Softball Foundation

Apopka Softball Foundation

2026 Softball Program Ad Space

Hall of Famer Sponsor
$1,200

Includes a full page ad in the program, your own thank you social media post and a group post with your logo.

All-Star Sponsor Sponsor
$1,000

Includes a full page ad in the program and a group thank you social media post with your logo.

MVP Sponsor
$750

Includes a half page ad in the program and a group thank you social media post.

Grand Slam Sponsor
$600

Includes a half page ad in the program and a group thank you social media post.

Student / Parent Sponsor
$50

Quarter Page ad space. Limited to parents of players only. No advertisements.

