2026 SOKY Air Race À La Carte Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
Typeset business name placement; Included promo item in pilot packet; Social media recognition
Logo placement on awards presentation slide; Recognition during awards ceremony; Included promo item with all awards; Logo displayed near trophies/plaques
Logo placement on briefing slides; Recognition during pilot briefings
Logo placement on volunteer signage and materials; Recognition during awards gala
Complimentary event poster and decal
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!