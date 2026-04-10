DreamFlight Charities

Hosted by

DreamFlight Charities

About this event

2026 SOKY Air Race À La Carte Sponsorships

90 Airport Rd

Frankfort, KY 40601, USA

Community Partner
$1,000

Typeset business name placement; Included promo item in pilot packet; Social media recognition

Awards Sponsor
$750

Logo placement on awards presentation slide; Recognition during awards ceremony; Included promo item with all awards; Logo displayed near trophies/plaques

Pilot Briefing Sponsor
$500

Logo placement on briefing slides; Recognition during pilot briefings

Hospitality Sponsor
$500

Logo placement on volunteer signage and materials; Recognition during awards gala

Friend of Aviation
$250

Complimentary event poster and decal

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!