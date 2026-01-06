Hosted by

Soli Deo Gloria Choir

2026 Soli Soiree Silent Auction

1. Damascus Hammered Steel Cleaver item
1. Damascus Hammered Steel Cleaver
$100

Starting bid

11" Damascus hammered steel cleaver with Red Quebracho scales (handles) from the Paraguayan subtropical region. The knife has brass pins and 2 deco pins. It sets in a Walnut and Cherry magnetic holder with inlay and gold tone feet. Knife finished with high quality Tung oil.

2. Damascus Hunting Skinning Knife item
2. Damascus Hunting Skinning Knife
$90

Starting bid

10" Damascus hunting skinning knife. The scales (handles) are made out of Oregon Claro walnut with brass pins and an 8mm Deco pin. The knife has a sheath. Knife finished with high quality Tung oil.

3. Norman Rockwell Figurines (3) item
3. Norman Rockwell Figurines (3)
$30

Starting bid

These highly collectible vintage figurines were handcrafted by the Danbury Mint as part of Series II (1980s). Including The Alarm, Soap Box Racer, and Park Bench, these figures are an outstanding addition for Normal Rockwell fans. Excellent condition.

4. Grandfather's Wisdom item
4. Grandfather's Wisdom
$10

Starting bid

Two Norman Rockwell official plate art works depicting the wisdom a grandfather can pass along to his grandchildren.

5. Golf Putting Pool Table item
5. Golf Putting Pool Table
$50

Starting bid

Hammacher Schlemmer makes this exciting Golf Putting Pool Table that’s fun for ages 4 and up!

6. Tea Time Basket item
6. Tea Time Basket
$35

Starting bid

This basket, put together by the SDG Treble Choir, features a glass kettle, tea cup, and a lovely of assortment of teas and snacks.

7. Doggie Lovers Basket item
7. Doggie Lovers Basket
$100

Starting bid

The perfect basket for dog lovers! Includes toys, snacks, and car protector items, as well as exclusive coupons for PetSmart, including a free night stay at the PetsHotel and A Dog Training certificate from Shamans Way.

8. Tea for Me item
8. Tea for Me
$35

Starting bid

Tea infusers, honey sticks, and an assortment of teas and snacks!

9. Love Your Skin item
9. Love Your Skin
$180

Starting bid

A deluxe skincare basket to help you feel and look your best every day, including Jovs At Home Laser Hair Removal, Neova At-Home Peel, Facial Sunscreen, Advanced Hyalauronic for Face and Body Cream with Copper Peptides.

10. Denver Broncos Logo in Stone item
10. Denver Broncos Logo in Stone
$50

Starting bid

This exquisite stone logo can elevate your sports room or man cave to a new level of elegance. Go Broncos!

11. Tiffany item
11. Tiffany
$50

Starting bid

A framed photo of the iconic Aubrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's

12. Wine To-Go item
12. Wine To-Go
$20

Starting bid

A chic bag to make your next picnic or outdoor excursion a lot more fun! Includes wine glasses, a wine key, stopper and a bottle of David Finlay's CAB.

13. Technology Pack item
13. Technology Pack
$100

Starting bid

For the budding technologist. A dual-core processor with 4 GB memory and a photo

printer with paper and label maker. Everything a person needs to capture special

moments and organize and display them. There is also a shower speaker to let you

sing your cares away.

14. Dalwhinnie Scotch Distillers Edition item
14. Dalwhinnie Scotch Distillers Edition
$60

Starting bid

The Distillers Edition Speyside single malt from Dalwhinnie has been finished in ex-

oloroso sherry casks, creating notes of tropical fruit, peppery spices, sticky honey,

roasted chestnuts and walnuts throughout the palate.

15. The Embrace item
15. The Embrace
$20

Starting bid

Unique Artwork depicting the loving embrace between mother and child

16. Scotch Whisky Tasting Kit item
16. Scotch Whisky Tasting Kit
$30

Starting bid

Straight from the Good Spirits shop in Glasgow, Scotland comes the “Virtual Whisky

Tasting” kit with six unique scotches to sample: St. Bridget’s Kirk 1995 29 year old

Scotch, Connoisseurs Choice Bunnahabhain 2007 17 Year Old (yo) Refill Sherry Butt,

Blind Summit Glentauchers 17 Year Old, Arran 25 Year Old, Kilchoman 20 th Anniversary

Cask Series 14 Year Old Ex-Sherry Butts, and Infrequent Flyer Croftengea 2005 19

Year Old Moscatel Finish. Enjoy!

17. Walnut Charcuterie Board & Ulu Knife item
17. Walnut Charcuterie Board & Ulu Knife
$120

Starting bid

9"x18" Walnut live edge cutting/charcuterie board. Included in the wood inlay and blue epoxy, with copper shavings inlays are a wire cheese cutter and a hollow Ulu chopping area. The entire board has three coatings of food grade oil and a finishing wax. The textured steel Ulu knife is made with Macassar Ebony from North Africa with brass and large deco star pin. The Ulu knife is finished with high quality Tung oil.

18. Damascus Hunting Knife item
18. Damascus Hunting Knife
$90

Starting bid

11" Damascus hunting knife with sheath. The scales (handles) are made from Brazilian Redwood, Olivewood, and Macassar Ebony. There are two brass pins and an 8mm deco pin. The knife is finished with high quality Tung oil.

19. Breakfast in Bed item
19. Breakfast in Bed
$40

Starting bid

Treat that special someone to breakfast in bed this Valentine’s Day. Everything you

need, tray, pancake mixes and syrup, coffee and china and glassware is included

There is even a split of French champagne!

20. Margarita Time item
20. Margarita Time
$25

Starting bid

Get ready for Cinco de Mayo with today’s trendiest spirit - Mezcal! 400 Conejos is

Mexico's favorite mezcal and is made using traditional methods in Oaxaca, Mexico.

See the enclosed recipes for some of the ways you can enjoy this refreshing beverage.

21. Take the Kentucky Bourbon Trail item
21. Take the Kentucky Bourbon Trail
$30

Starting bid

Straight from the Buffalo Trace distillery, enjoy some of their flagship Buffalo Trace and

the hard to find Weller Special Reserve. We even supply the glasses so you can taste

it right away.

22. Cozy Up with a Good Book item
22. Cozy Up with a Good Book
$30

Starting bid

What is better for a cold winter day than cozying up on the couch with a glass of wine

and a good book? In the basket you have everything you need starting with a soft

oversized throw made in Portugal, red and white wine, a wine glass and corkscrew and

two best sellers. Enjoy!

23. Handmade Silver Jewelry item
23. Handmade Silver Jewelry
$50

Starting bid

Unique Sea glass earrings and necklace set in Sterling Silver from California. The light

blue will remind you of the ocean.

24. A Taste of the British Isles item
24. A Taste of the British Isles
$85

Starting bid

Hand carried back from Scotland and Ireland, a sip of either of these will take you

straight away across the ocean. Kylemore Abby is an Irish Foods Awards 2025 Bronze-

winning Irish Cream liquor. Ardnamurchan AD Sherry Cask Release is a single malt

scotch whisky which was matured in Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez Casks. It is no longer

available so this may be your last chance to try this phenomenal spirit.

25. Greetings from California! item
25. Greetings from California!
$40

Starting bid

For the traveler and wine lover! Three bottles of highly rated wines from California, two

red and one white, nestled on a wooden tray with two artistic wine glasses. The Harken

Chardonnay is barrel fermented to provide a plush, creamy wine. The Caymus 1858

blend is a medium-bodied red wine that is balanced and fruit-forward. The McMannis

Cabernet Sauvignon is medium-bodied with gentle tannins from the Lodi region.

26. For the Beer Connoisseur item
26. For the Beer Connoisseur
$40

Starting bid

Three assorted 12 packs of Stout, Belgian Style, and Hoppy beers. Twelve different

beers along with a beer flight set and Brewopoly, a game for people who like to drink

beer. Grab some chips and pizza on the way home!

27. Private Label Whiskey item
27. Private Label Whiskey
$125

Starting bid

For someone for whom the packaging is as important as the contents. The bottles

containing these whiskeys, one bourbon and one American whiskey, are works of art.

Each type of spirit has a different glass sculpture in the bottle. The bourbon whiskey

has an elk and the American whiskey has a pair of geese. A very unique gift or addition

to your bar.

28. Game Night item
28. Game Night
$50

Starting bid

What do you do when you are snowed in? Game night! All you have to do is supply the

popcorn. There are puzzles, card games, chess/checkers/tic tac toe, and party games.

Something for all ages. For snacks there are old fashioned cokes and glasses in a

carrier and popcorn holders.

29. Gift Card Tree item
29. Gift Card Tree
$300

Starting bid

Donated by the SDG Concert Choir Tenor section, this gift card tree (including Dutch Bros, Chick-fil-A, Poor Richard's, Starbucks, Visa, Walmart, and much more) is a steal!

30. Pointed Rocks by David L Brown item
30. Pointed Rocks by David L Brown
$25

Starting bid

This Pointed Rocks photograph by David L Brown features a stunning view of Moab, Utah, perfect for any nature enthusiast.

31. Apple Blossoms by David L Brown item
31. Apple Blossoms by David L Brown
$80

Starting bid

This framed Apple Blossoms photograph by David L Brown, was taken in Moab, Utah.

32. Red Cliff photograph by David L Brown item
32. Red Cliff photograph by David L Brown
$100

Starting bid

This quality framed photograph by David L Brown features the stunning red cliffs of Moab, Utah.

33. Vail Run Resort: June 13th-20th item
33. Vail Run Resort: June 13th-20th
$500

Starting bid

Kick off your summer in the crisp mountain air of Vail, Colorado, where June brings warm days, cool evenings, and endless ways to explore. At Vail Run Resort, you're perfectly placed to enjoy the very best of the early-summer adventure without the winter crowds. Access scenic trails, mountain vistas, fly-fishing spots, and outdoor dining. This trip, from June 13th - 20th, 2026, can accommodate up to 5 guests.

34. The Lord's Prayer item
34. The Lord's Prayer
$30

Starting bid

This framed fretwork is a lovely depiction of The Lord's Prayer.

35. Desert photograph of Moab, Utah item
35. Desert photograph of Moab, Utah
$15

Starting bid

This stunning framed photograph depicts a desert vista in Moab, Utah.

36. Fleeting Grace by Betsy Cook item
36. Fleeting Grace by Betsy Cook
$160

Starting bid

Fleeting Grace is a soft pastel depiction of tulips by local artist Betsy Cook. Cook's artwork features themes of resilience, emotion, and wonder, inspired by her years running an art therapy program for those with dementia or Alzheimer's.

37. Turquoise Jewelry Set item
37. Turquoise Jewelry Set
$25

Starting bid

Custom turquoise necklace and earrings with interchangeable charms.

38. Scooter's Coffee Basket item
38. Scooter's Coffee Basket
$15

Starting bid

Perfect for any coffee lover, this gift basket features mugs, coffee, snacks, and paraphernalia from Scooter's Coffee.

39. Wusthof Classic White 10-piece Knife Set item
39. Wusthof Classic White 10-piece Knife Set
$120

Starting bid

This 10-piece set of high quality, German Wusthof knives is considered rare for the classic white color.

40. Daddio of the Patio Basket item
40. Daddio of the Patio Basket
$200

Starting bid

Donated by the SDG Concert Choir Alto section, this "Daddio of the Patio" basket features everything your grill master may need: sauces, seasonings, grilling utensils, a $100 Omaha Steak gift card, a fire extinguisher just in case the included beers hit a little too hard, and much more!

41. Kilwin's Treat Basket item
41. Kilwin's Treat Basket
$80

Starting bid

If you have a sweet tooth, this one is for you! Packed with chocolates, peanut brittle, caramel corn, marshmallows, and so much more, all from our local Kilwin's!

42. Kilwin's Ice Cream for a Year! item
42. Kilwin's Ice Cream for a Year!
$80

Starting bid

Gift certificate good for one free quart of Kilwin's ice cream each month for a year!

43. Haitian Metal Art: Fish item
43. Haitian Metal Art: Fish
$35

Starting bid

Unique metal art, created by a Haitian artist, depicting various types of fish. Perfect for fisherman and nature enthusiasts!

44. Haitian Metal Art: Goat item
44. Haitian Metal Art: Goat
$35

Starting bid

Unique metal art, created by a Haitian artist, depicting goat, birds, and lush foliage.

45. Around the World Basket item
45. Around the World Basket
$200

Starting bid

Donated by the SDG Concert Choir Soprano section, this basket features treasures from around the globe. Travel the world from home with coffee, wine, snacks, ceramic noodle bowls, shot glasses, and so much more from exotic destinations near and far!

46. Goebel Angels item
46. Goebel Angels
$80

Starting bid

A must for a Goebel or angel collector. Two rare Goebel Angel bell ornaments dated

1978 and 1989 along with two Angel figurines playing lutes and another Goebel angel

ornament playing the lyre. Rounding out this an angel print with a poem entitled “My

Special Angel.”

47. Fitness Fun item
47. Fitness Fun
$70

Starting bid

If you want to get in shape or stay in shape, this basket is for you. From a jump rope,

yoga mat, weights and protein supplements, it has what you need for that New Year’s

resolution. It even includes the gym bag!

48. Treat Yo'self item
48. Treat Yo'self
$100

Starting bid


A charmingly chic pampering bundle made for a night of indulgence. Enjoy spa and massage gift cards for a blissful escape, luxurious bath bombs for a touch of whimsy, curated makeup for a hint of glam, and a stylish Bluetooth speaker to set the perfect vibe. A delightful blend of elegance and fun — just right for a Soirée‑worthy treat.


49. Isle of Raasay Scotch item
49. Isle of Raasay Scotch
$70

Starting bid

Isle of Raasay The Dùn Cana Scotch, Sherry Quarter Cask Release. Sticky dried fruits, black pepper and soft campfire smoke sit alongside vanilla and

baking spices in this lavishly sherried single malt from Isle of Raasay. After initial

maturation in American rye whiskey barrels, this expressive young whisky was filled into

oloroso and Pedro Ximenez sherry quarter casks. These smaller casks have a profound

influence on the spirit as it matures, leaving us with an intensely sherried whisky. A

great dram for a cold evening or after a good meal.

50. Mystery Box 2.0 item
50. Mystery Box 2.0
$50

Starting bid

Ask the question only your wallet can answer: What is in the box?! Let your curiosity run wild.

