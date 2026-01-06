2026 Soli Soiree Silent Auction

Hosted by
11" Damascus hammered steel cleaver with Red Quebracho scales (handles) from the Paraguayan subtropical region. The knife has brass pins and 2 deco pins. It sets in a Walnut and Cherry magnetic holder with inlay and gold tone feet. Knife finished with high quality Tung oil.
10" Damascus hunting skinning knife. The scales (handles) are made out of Oregon Claro walnut with brass pins and an 8mm Deco pin. The knife has a sheath. Knife finished with high quality Tung oil.
These highly collectible vintage figurines were handcrafted by the Danbury Mint as part of Series II (1980s). Including The Alarm, Soap Box Racer, and Park Bench, these figures are an outstanding addition for Normal Rockwell fans. Excellent condition.
Two Norman Rockwell official plate art works depicting the wisdom a grandfather can pass along to his grandchildren.
Hammacher Schlemmer makes this exciting Golf Putting Pool Table that’s fun for ages 4 and up!
This basket, put together by the SDG Treble Choir, features a glass kettle, tea cup, and a lovely of assortment of teas and snacks.
The perfect basket for dog lovers! Includes toys, snacks, and car protector items, as well as exclusive coupons for PetSmart, including a free night stay at the PetsHotel and A Dog Training certificate from Shamans Way.
Tea infusers, honey sticks, and an assortment of teas and snacks!
A deluxe skincare basket to help you feel and look your best every day, including Jovs At Home Laser Hair Removal, Neova At-Home Peel, Facial Sunscreen, Advanced Hyalauronic for Face and Body Cream with Copper Peptides.
This exquisite stone logo can elevate your sports room or man cave to a new level of elegance. Go Broncos!
A framed photo of the iconic Aubrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's
A chic bag to make your next picnic or outdoor excursion a lot more fun! Includes wine glasses, a wine key, stopper and a bottle of David Finlay's CAB.
For the budding technologist. A dual-core processor with 4 GB memory and a photo
printer with paper and label maker. Everything a person needs to capture special
moments and organize and display them. There is also a shower speaker to let you
sing your cares away.
The Distillers Edition Speyside single malt from Dalwhinnie has been finished in ex-
oloroso sherry casks, creating notes of tropical fruit, peppery spices, sticky honey,
roasted chestnuts and walnuts throughout the palate.
Unique Artwork depicting the loving embrace between mother and child
Straight from the Good Spirits shop in Glasgow, Scotland comes the “Virtual Whisky
Tasting” kit with six unique scotches to sample: St. Bridget’s Kirk 1995 29 year old
Scotch, Connoisseurs Choice Bunnahabhain 2007 17 Year Old (yo) Refill Sherry Butt,
Blind Summit Glentauchers 17 Year Old, Arran 25 Year Old, Kilchoman 20 th Anniversary
Cask Series 14 Year Old Ex-Sherry Butts, and Infrequent Flyer Croftengea 2005 19
Year Old Moscatel Finish. Enjoy!
9"x18" Walnut live edge cutting/charcuterie board. Included in the wood inlay and blue epoxy, with copper shavings inlays are a wire cheese cutter and a hollow Ulu chopping area. The entire board has three coatings of food grade oil and a finishing wax. The textured steel Ulu knife is made with Macassar Ebony from North Africa with brass and large deco star pin. The Ulu knife is finished with high quality Tung oil.
11" Damascus hunting knife with sheath. The scales (handles) are made from Brazilian Redwood, Olivewood, and Macassar Ebony. There are two brass pins and an 8mm deco pin. The knife is finished with high quality Tung oil.
Treat that special someone to breakfast in bed this Valentine’s Day. Everything you
need, tray, pancake mixes and syrup, coffee and china and glassware is included
There is even a split of French champagne!
Get ready for Cinco de Mayo with today’s trendiest spirit - Mezcal! 400 Conejos is
Mexico's favorite mezcal and is made using traditional methods in Oaxaca, Mexico.
See the enclosed recipes for some of the ways you can enjoy this refreshing beverage.
Straight from the Buffalo Trace distillery, enjoy some of their flagship Buffalo Trace and
the hard to find Weller Special Reserve. We even supply the glasses so you can taste
it right away.
What is better for a cold winter day than cozying up on the couch with a glass of wine
and a good book? In the basket you have everything you need starting with a soft
oversized throw made in Portugal, red and white wine, a wine glass and corkscrew and
two best sellers. Enjoy!
Unique Sea glass earrings and necklace set in Sterling Silver from California. The light
blue will remind you of the ocean.
Hand carried back from Scotland and Ireland, a sip of either of these will take you
straight away across the ocean. Kylemore Abby is an Irish Foods Awards 2025 Bronze-
winning Irish Cream liquor. Ardnamurchan AD Sherry Cask Release is a single malt
scotch whisky which was matured in Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez Casks. It is no longer
available so this may be your last chance to try this phenomenal spirit.
For the traveler and wine lover! Three bottles of highly rated wines from California, two
red and one white, nestled on a wooden tray with two artistic wine glasses. The Harken
Chardonnay is barrel fermented to provide a plush, creamy wine. The Caymus 1858
blend is a medium-bodied red wine that is balanced and fruit-forward. The McMannis
Cabernet Sauvignon is medium-bodied with gentle tannins from the Lodi region.
Three assorted 12 packs of Stout, Belgian Style, and Hoppy beers. Twelve different
beers along with a beer flight set and Brewopoly, a game for people who like to drink
beer. Grab some chips and pizza on the way home!
For someone for whom the packaging is as important as the contents. The bottles
containing these whiskeys, one bourbon and one American whiskey, are works of art.
Each type of spirit has a different glass sculpture in the bottle. The bourbon whiskey
has an elk and the American whiskey has a pair of geese. A very unique gift or addition
to your bar.
What do you do when you are snowed in? Game night! All you have to do is supply the
popcorn. There are puzzles, card games, chess/checkers/tic tac toe, and party games.
Something for all ages. For snacks there are old fashioned cokes and glasses in a
carrier and popcorn holders.
Donated by the SDG Concert Choir Tenor section, this gift card tree (including Dutch Bros, Chick-fil-A, Poor Richard's, Starbucks, Visa, Walmart, and much more) is a steal!
This Pointed Rocks photograph by David L Brown features a stunning view of Moab, Utah, perfect for any nature enthusiast.
This framed Apple Blossoms photograph by David L Brown, was taken in Moab, Utah.
This quality framed photograph by David L Brown features the stunning red cliffs of Moab, Utah.
Kick off your summer in the crisp mountain air of Vail, Colorado, where June brings warm days, cool evenings, and endless ways to explore. At Vail Run Resort, you're perfectly placed to enjoy the very best of the early-summer adventure without the winter crowds. Access scenic trails, mountain vistas, fly-fishing spots, and outdoor dining. This trip, from June 13th - 20th, 2026, can accommodate up to 5 guests.
This framed fretwork is a lovely depiction of The Lord's Prayer.
This stunning framed photograph depicts a desert vista in Moab, Utah.
Fleeting Grace is a soft pastel depiction of tulips by local artist Betsy Cook. Cook's artwork features themes of resilience, emotion, and wonder, inspired by her years running an art therapy program for those with dementia or Alzheimer's.
Custom turquoise necklace and earrings with interchangeable charms.
Perfect for any coffee lover, this gift basket features mugs, coffee, snacks, and paraphernalia from Scooter's Coffee.
This 10-piece set of high quality, German Wusthof knives is considered rare for the classic white color.
Donated by the SDG Concert Choir Alto section, this "Daddio of the Patio" basket features everything your grill master may need: sauces, seasonings, grilling utensils, a $100 Omaha Steak gift card, a fire extinguisher just in case the included beers hit a little too hard, and much more!
If you have a sweet tooth, this one is for you! Packed with chocolates, peanut brittle, caramel corn, marshmallows, and so much more, all from our local Kilwin's!
Gift certificate good for one free quart of Kilwin's ice cream each month for a year!
Unique metal art, created by a Haitian artist, depicting various types of fish. Perfect for fisherman and nature enthusiasts!
Unique metal art, created by a Haitian artist, depicting goat, birds, and lush foliage.
Donated by the SDG Concert Choir Soprano section, this basket features treasures from around the globe. Travel the world from home with coffee, wine, snacks, ceramic noodle bowls, shot glasses, and so much more from exotic destinations near and far!
A must for a Goebel or angel collector. Two rare Goebel Angel bell ornaments dated
1978 and 1989 along with two Angel figurines playing lutes and another Goebel angel
ornament playing the lyre. Rounding out this an angel print with a poem entitled “My
Special Angel.”
If you want to get in shape or stay in shape, this basket is for you. From a jump rope,
yoga mat, weights and protein supplements, it has what you need for that New Year’s
resolution. It even includes the gym bag!
A charmingly chic pampering bundle made for a night of indulgence. Enjoy spa and massage gift cards for a blissful escape, luxurious bath bombs for a touch of whimsy, curated makeup for a hint of glam, and a stylish Bluetooth speaker to set the perfect vibe. A delightful blend of elegance and fun — just right for a Soirée‑worthy treat.
Isle of Raasay The Dùn Cana Scotch, Sherry Quarter Cask Release. Sticky dried fruits, black pepper and soft campfire smoke sit alongside vanilla and
baking spices in this lavishly sherried single malt from Isle of Raasay. After initial
maturation in American rye whiskey barrels, this expressive young whisky was filled into
oloroso and Pedro Ximenez sherry quarter casks. These smaller casks have a profound
influence on the spirit as it matures, leaving us with an intensely sherried whisky. A
great dram for a cold evening or after a good meal.
Ask the question only your wallet can answer: What is in the box?! Let your curiosity run wild.
