2026 Solid Rock Teen Week

About this event
Teen Girls 4th-7th Grade.
Teen Boys 4th-7th Grade
Teen Girls 4th-7th Grade
Teen Boys 4th-7th Grade
Teen Girls 4th-7th Grade. $40 for refundable deposit. Any additional will be considered a donation toward helping Solid Rock continue to provide camp for FREE for all those who need it.
Teen Boys 4th-7th Grade. $40 for refundable deposit. Any additional will be considered a donation toward helping Solid Rock continue to provide camp for FREE for all those who need it
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!