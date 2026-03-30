Haddon Heights Elementary Parent Teacher Group

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Haddon Heights Elementary Parent Teacher Group

About this event

2026 Somebunny Special Dance

21 E Atlantic Ave

Haddon Heights, NJ 08035, USA

PreK-3rd
$5

$5 per person. All children in this group must be between PreK-3rd grade. Time slot is 5:30-7:00pm. Purchase adult tickets here if you are accompanying your PreK-3rd grade child.

4th-6th
$5

$5 per person. All children in this group must be between 4th-6th grade. Time slot is 7:30pm-9:00pm. Purchase adult tickets here if you are accompanying your 4th-6th grade child. No more than 4 children per adult.

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