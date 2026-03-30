2026 Somebunny Special Dance

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$5 per person. All children in this group must be between PreK-3rd grade. Time slot is 5:30-7:00pm. Purchase adult tickets here if you are accompanying your PreK-3rd grade child.
$5 per person. All children in this group must be between 4th-6th grade. Time slot is 7:30pm-9:00pm. Purchase adult tickets here if you are accompanying your 4th-6th grade child. No more than 4 children per adult.
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