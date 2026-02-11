Naperville Dist 203 Home & School Association - Ellsworth Home And School Association

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Naperville Dist 203 Home & School Association - Ellsworth Home And School Association

About this event

2026 Someone Special Dance

145 N Sleight St

Naperville, IL 60540, USA

General Admission (1 Adult & 1 Ellsworth Student)
$25

Admission for 1 adult* and 1 Ellsworth student. Includes refreshments, DJ, photobooth, and a photo souvenir.


*Each adult is responsible for supervising their child during the dance.


When you pay, Zeffy will ask, "Help keep Zeffy free for Naperville Dist 203 Home & School Association - Ellsworth Home and School Association". You can easily switch this to "Other" and enter $0.00 so that you don't have to pay a platform fee.

1 Additional Ellsworth Student
$5

Admission for one additional Ellsworth student

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