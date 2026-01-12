2026 Somerset County Job Fair

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About this event
$
o Includes 1 Table with 2 Chairs
o Boxed Lunch for 2 (Lunch at 12 PM)
o Inclusion in program and social media list of employers
o Quarter page ad in program
o Signage at event
o Group social media post
o Booth and 2 lunches
o Half Page ad in the program
o Signage at event
o Booth and 2 lunches
o Group social media post
o Full page color ad in program
o Social Media Recognition
o Booth and 2 lunches
o Signage at event
o Includes dedicated social media and radio shoutouts.
o Full Page color ad in the program
o Booth and 2 lunches
o Signage at event
o No cap on number of Platinum sponsors.
o Must meet a defined deadline for billboard inclusion and full-page color ad
We are accepting door prize donations. Winners will be drawn at 2:00 PM; presence required.
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