Somerset County Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Somerset County Foundation Inc

About this event

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2026 Somerset County Job Fair

1845 N Ctr Ave

Somerset, PA 15501, USA

Add a donation for Somerset County Foundation Inc

$

Registration Fee
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

o Includes 1 Table with 2 Chairs

o Boxed Lunch for 2 (Lunch at 12 PM)

o Inclusion in program and social media list of employers

Bronze Sponsorship
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

o Quarter page ad in program

o Signage at event

o Group social media post

o Booth and 2 lunches

Silver Sponsorship
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

o Half Page ad in the program

o Signage at event

o Booth and 2 lunches

o Group social media post

Gold Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

o Full page color ad in program

o Social Media Recognition

o Booth and 2 lunches

o Signage at event

Platinum sponsorship
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

o Includes dedicated social media and radio shoutouts.

o Full Page color ad in the program

o Booth and 2 lunches

o Signage at event

o No cap on number of Platinum sponsors.

o Must meet a defined deadline for billboard inclusion and full-page color ad

Vendor Door Prize Sponsor
Pay what you can

We are accepting door prize donations. Winners will be drawn at 2:00 PM; presence required.

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