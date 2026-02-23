2026 Soroptimist International of Honolulu Dream Ticket Drawing

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About this raffle
Win a fabulous two-night stay for two at 'Alohilani Resort with Oceanview Accommodations (parking and resort fee included).
MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN
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