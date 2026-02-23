2026 Soroptimist International of Honolulu Dream Ticket Drawing

Win a fabulous two-night stay for two at 'Alohilani Resort with Oceanview Accommodations (parking and resort fee included).





MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN





NOTE WHEN PAYING VIA ZEFFY - Zeffy defaults to include a service charge fee at checkout. To remove or decrease the service charge fee please be sure to change the percentage to ‘OTHER’ and input your chosen contribution amount which can be any amount, including Zero.







