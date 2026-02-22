2026 Soroptimist NWR Region Conference

If your club wants to participate in the Marketplace (formerly Tell and Sell), pay $50 for your club's table. Select this Marketplace registration to guarantee your table.



Reminder: Non-commercially packaged food items are prohibited. No alcohol please unless you have obtained the required license from the State of Washington! Items using the Soroptimist logo must be properly licensed. The NWR assumes that clubs have gained appropriate license. See SIA licensing policies at www.soroptimist.org.



Your Marketplace table must be set up by 6:00 pm on Friday. Any drawings, raffles, etc. will be Friday night at dinner.