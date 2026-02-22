Northwestern Region - Soroptimist International of the Americas, Inc.

Northwestern Region - Soroptimist International of the Americas, Inc.

2026 Soroptimist NWR Region Conference

2 Fairway Dr

Whitefish, MT 59937, USA

Early Bird Registration
$50
Available until Mar 26

Your club must purchase at least 2 registrations (at any level), even if no one from your club is attending.

Regular Registration
$60
Available until Apr 12

Only choose this registration if Early Bird is no longer available above. Your club must purchase at least 2 registrations (at any level), even if no one from your club is attending.

Late Registration
$100

Only choose this registration if Early Bird and Regular Registration are no longer available above. Meals cannot be purchased with late registration. You will need to make your own meal arrangements or check the meal board at registration. Your club must purchase at least 2 registrations (at any level), even if no one from your club is attending.

Meal Package
$320
Available until Apr 12

Choose the number of people for whom you are purchasing full meal packages. You will enter their names later.

Friday Lunch
$42
Available until Apr 12

Choose the number of people for whom you are purchasing Friday Lunch. You will enter their names later. DO NOT include people who purchased a full meal package.

Friday Dinner
$88
Available until Apr 12

Choose the number of people for whom you are purchasing Friday Dinner. You will enter their names later. DO NOT include people who purchased a full meal package.

Saturday Breakfast
$42
Available until Apr 12

Choose the number of people for whom you are purchasing Saturday breakfast. You will enter their names later. DO NOT include people who purchased a full meal package.

Saturday Lunch
$42
Available until Apr 12

Choose the number of people for whom you are purchasing Saturday lunch. You will enter their names later. DO NOT include people who purchased a full meal package.

Saturday Childs Lunch
$20
Available until Apr 12

For child guests of award winners. 12 years old and younger ONLY. Choose the number of people for whom you are purchasing Saturday lunch. You will enter their names later. DO NOT include people who purchased a full meal package.

Saturday Dinner
$88
Available until Apr 12

Choose the number of people for whom you are purchasing Saturday dinner. You will enter their names and choose your entree later. DO NOT include people who purchased a full meal package.

Sunday Breakfast
$42
Available until Apr 12

Choose the number of people you are purchasing Sunday breakfast for. You will enter their names later. DO NOT include people who purchased a full meal package.

Trading Post (Marketplace) - Club Table
$50
Available until Mar 26

If your club wants to participate in the Marketplace (formerly Tell and Sell), pay $50 for your club's table. Select this Marketplace registration to guarantee your table.

Reminder: Non-commercially packaged food items are prohibited. No alcohol please unless you have obtained the required license from the State of Washington! Items using the Soroptimist logo must be properly licensed. The NWR assumes that clubs have gained appropriate license. See SIA licensing policies at www.soroptimist.org.

Your Marketplace table must be set up by 6:00 pm on Friday. Any drawings, raffles, etc. will be Friday night at dinner.

Trading Post (Marketplace) - Member Business
$100
Available until Mar 26

If your Member Owned business wants to participate the Marketplace (formerly Tell and Sell), pay $100 for your member owned business table. Select this Marketplace registration to guarantee your table.

Reminder: Non-commercially packaged food items are prohibited. No alcohol please unless you have obtained the proper license from the State of Washington. Items using the Soroptimist logo must be properly licensed. The NWR assumes that members have gained appropriate license. See SIA licensing policies at www.soroptimist.org.

Your Marketplace table must be set up by 6:00 pm on Friday. Any drawings, raffles, etc. will be Friday night at dinner.

Thursday Night Movie Registration
Free

Reserve your seat at the Thursday night movie!

Trailblazer
$1,000

See Call for details

Pathfinder
$500

See Call for details.

Frontier Friends
$250

See Call for details.

Kudos (LYD Program)
$5
Available until Mar 31

150 character max to say thanks or congratulations in the LYD Program. See Confirmation email for details on submitting your ad.

Kudos (Conference Program)
$5
Available until Mar 26

150 character max to say thanks or congratulations in the Conference Program. See Confirmation email for details on submitting your ad.

Advertising in Conference Program - Business Card
$35
Available until Mar 26

3.5" x 2" (business card)

See Confirmation email for details on submitting your ad.

Advertising in Conference Program - 1/4 page
$60
Available until Mar 26

2" x 4" (quarter page)

See Confirmation email for details on submitting your ad.

Advertising in Conference Program - 1/2 page
$75
Available until Mar 26

6.5" x 4" (half page)

See Confirmation email for details on submitting your ad.

