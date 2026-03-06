The Arc of King County

Hosted by

The Arc of King County

About this event

2026 Sounders Autism Appreciation

Lumen Field 800 Occidental Ave S

Seattle, WA 98134, USA

General Admission
$42

Update

ADA Accessible Seat
$42
ADA Companion Seat
$42
I Need a Ticket!
Free

Click this button if tickets appear sold out. enter the number of seats you need and proceed to check out. You will not be charged until we contact as we release more tickets.

Be a Winger - $500 Sponsorship
$500

Help make this and future events a reality by becoming a sponsor. Includes 1 ticket.

Be a Striker - $750 Sponsorship
$750

Help make this and future events a reality by becoming a sponsor. Includes 2 tickets.

Be a Playmaker - $1000 Sponsor
$1,000

Help make this and future events a reality by becoming a sponsor. Includes 3 tickets.

Add a donation for The Arc of King County

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!