2026 Sounders Update

Select this ticket type if you wish to be contacted once the game is rescheduled. Will hold your tickets until then. This selection is eligible for later refund if you cannot make the new date.
Select this ticket type if you wish to donate the value of your ticket to The Arc. A Tax receipt for the full ticket price will be issued.
You will receive a refund for your ticket purchase.
Help make the new Sounders date and future events a reality by becoming a sponsor. Includes 1 ticket.
Help make the new Sounders date and future events a reality by becoming a sponsor. Includes 2 tickets.
Help make the new Sounders date and future events a reality by becoming a sponsor. Includes 3 tickets.
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