The Arc of King County

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The Arc of King County

2026 Sounders Update

Send Me the New Date!
Free

Select this ticket type if you wish to be contacted once the game is rescheduled. Will hold your tickets until then. This selection is eligible for later refund if you cannot make the new date.

Keep My Purchase as a Donation
Free

Select this ticket type if you wish to donate the value of your ticket to The Arc. A Tax receipt for the full ticket price will be issued.

Please Refund My Purchase
Free

You will receive a refund for your ticket purchase.

Be a Winger - $500 Sponsorship
$500

Help make the new Sounders date and future events a reality by becoming a sponsor. Includes 1 ticket.

Be a Striker - $750 Sponsorship
$750

Help make the new Sounders date and future events a reality by becoming a sponsor. Includes 2 tickets.

Be a Playmaker - $1000 Sponsor
$1,000

Help make the new Sounders date and future events a reality by becoming a sponsor. Includes 3 tickets.

Add a donation for The Arc of King County

$

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