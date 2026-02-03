Our Deaf Survivors Center, Inc.

Hosted by

Our Deaf Survivors Center, Inc.

About this event

2026 Soup Contest & Dingo Game: A Fundraiser for Our Deaf Survivors Center, Inc.

128 Providence St

Worcester, MA 01604

Soup Maker
$5

Soup Maker who participates the Soup Contest. Will bring a batch of homemade soup in a crockpot. Soup Makers will have access to taste soups, side of bread, desserts and drink.

Tasters
$10

Tasters who will join us for tasting soups and not bringing a soup but join us to support the cause. Tasters will have access to taste soups tor contest and enjoy the side of bread, desserts, and drinks.

Play Dingo
$5

If you want to play Dingo Games, you can add this to participate the Dingo Game and win the prizes. It doesn't include soup, bread, dessert, and drinks.

Add a donation for Our Deaf Survivors Center, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!