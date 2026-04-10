South Carolina Toastmasters D58

Hosted by

South Carolina Toastmasters D58

About this event

2026 South Carolina Toastmasters D58 Spring Conference - Extended Registration

45 W Orchard Park Dr

Greenville, SC 29615, USA

Virtually watch the Evaluation Speech Contest
$25

ZOOM LINK will sent to you via email.


Contestants observe a five-to seven-minute test speech, take notes, and then present a two-to three-minute evaluation of the test speech to deliver feedback focusing on balanced, specific, and actionable commendations and recommendations to help the speaker improve.

Virtually Watch the International Speech Contest
$25

ZOOM LINK will sent to you via email.


The Toastmasters International Speech Contest is the world's largest public speaking competition, with over 30,000 participants annually. Contestants deliver 5- to 7-minute original speeches, advancing from club to district levels, with winners moving to quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final World Championship of Public Speaking.


Friday Conference Day Event Only
$49

Includes Evaluation contest

Saturday Banquet Dinner Only
$89

Includes International Speech Contest

Full Conference Registration
$219

Meal Options- Hamburger w/Fries, Cheesburger, w/Fries Vegetarian Option is Chef Salad


Give your meal option to Registration Desk

#BEAT THE CHALLENGE T-SHIRTS
$20

T-shirts sizes available

Medium - 4

XL - 4

2X - 3 ( these are $25 each)

See MARY LEE, DTM to pick up your t=shirt

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!