2026 South Carolina Toastmasters D58 Spring Conference - Extended Registration

About this event
ZOOM LINK will sent to you via email.
Contestants observe a five-to seven-minute test speech, take notes, and then present a two-to three-minute evaluation of the test speech to deliver feedback focusing on balanced, specific, and actionable commendations and recommendations to help the speaker improve.
ZOOM LINK will sent to you via email.
The Toastmasters International Speech Contest is the world's largest public speaking competition, with over 30,000 participants annually. Contestants deliver 5- to 7-minute original speeches, advancing from club to district levels, with winners moving to quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final World Championship of Public Speaking.
Includes Evaluation contest
Includes International Speech Contest
Meal Options- Hamburger w/Fries, Cheesburger, w/Fries Vegetarian Option is Chef Salad
Give your meal option to Registration Desk
T-shirts sizes available
Medium - 4
XL - 4
2X - 3 ( these are $25 each)
See MARY LEE, DTM to pick up your t=shirt
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!